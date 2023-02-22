A national nonprofit has selected Tulsa to participate in a program that will help PartnerTulsa and the city create a governance model for the redevelopment of 56 acres in the Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood areas of north Tulsa.

The Opportunity Accelerator program is through Results for America, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that works to improve outcomes for young people, their families and communities by shifting public resources toward programs and practices that benefit them.

The program will outline a framework for long-term community leadership and ownership of the north Tulsa area following the recent adoption of the Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan.

"Since the onset of this master planning process, we knew Tulsans needed to not only see something happen with these spaces that represented their desires but have a say in how the areas are owned and governed," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "I’m thankful Results for America chose Tulsa as we work to identify best practices moving forward."

Tulsa is one of two new communities to participate in the Opportunity Accelerator program, which will help support ideas that advance racial equity, minimize resident displacement, increase the number of minority-owned businesses and homeowners, and raise the median income of local residents.

"As we work to implement the Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan, this partnership with the Opportunity Accelerator is an incredible opportunity to rapidly dive into key implementation actions identified by the community and outlined in the Plan," PartnerTulsa Executive Director Kian Kamas said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to have the chance to work alongside a talented group of national partners who will support additional research on national best practices, help us execute additional community outreach and engagement, and ultimately assist with designing the governance model we will use to guide long-term development of publicly owned sites in the neighborhood."

Vanessa Hall-Harper is the city councilor for District 1.

"I am excited that we can finally begin putting in place the ideas that north Tulsa has spent more than a year planning," she said. "With this Opportunity Accelerator, we’re one step closer to reclaiming the generational wealth that has been stolen from the Black community while creating more opportunities for everyone who lives in District 1 and in Greenwood and Black Wall Street."

The Opportunity Accelerator collaboration is currently working in three communities in Texas, Tennessee and California to help local governments advance programs that reduce systemic barriers to residents' reaching key milestones that lead to social and economic mobility.

"We spent a year planning and bringing the community together to form this plan, so to have the opportunity to begin work with this Opportunity Accelerator is exciting," Ashley Philippsen, Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan leadership committee co-chair and chair of the Tulsa Development Authority. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have consultants assist us in our vision to rebuild and create a community governance structure for Greenwood and north Tulsa."

The collaboration is supported by Blue Meridian Partners, a national philanthropic organization that finds and funds scalable solutions to the problems that limit economic mobility and trap America’s young people and families in poverty.