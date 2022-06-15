No shortage of City Council candidates after three-day filing period

There will be no shortage of Tulsa City Council candidates this year.
On Wednesday, the third and final day to file for municipal office, seven more candidates signed up to run.
In all, 30 people, including eight incumbents, filed to represent the city’s nine council districts.
Each of the incumbents will face challengers.
In District 4, seven candidates will vie to fill the seat to be vacated by Councilor Kara Joy McKee, who is not seeking reelection.
In District 5, four candidates signed up to challenge incumbent Mykey Arthrell.
Councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper (District 1), Connie Dodson (D-6), Lori Decter Wright (D-7) and Jayme Fowler (D-9) will each face two challengers.
City Auditor Cathy Carter, meanwhile, did not draw an opponent.
The general election is scheduled for Aug. 23; runoff elections, if needed, would be Nov. 8.
Here is the complete list of candidates for City Council. Each incumbent is marked with an “i”:
District 1: Vanessa Hall-Harper (i); David Harris; Francetta Mays
District 2: Jeannie Cue (i); Aaron Bisogno
District 3: Crista Patrick (i); Daniel Joseph Grove
District 4: Laura Bellis; Michael Feamster; Scott Carter; Bobby Dean Orcutt; Michael Birkes; Weydan Flax; Matthew Fransein
District 5: Mykey Arthrell (i); Adil Khan; Ty Walker; Latasha Jim; Grant Miller
District 6: Connie Dodson (i); Christian Bengel; Lewana Harris
District 7: Lori Decter Wright (i); Jerry Griffin; Ken Reddick
District 8: Phil Lakin (i); Scott Houston
District 9: Jayme Fowler (i); Chad Hotvedt; Lee Ann Crosby