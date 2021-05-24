No complaints of Oklahoma schools teaching critical race theory, Department of Education says

OKLAHOMA CITY - Despite nationwide political fervor surrounding critical race theory, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has not received any complaints of districts teaching the ideology in local schools.

None of the department’s regional accreditation officers, attorneys, or other agency officials who take complaints from educators and parents have heard reports of any schools teaching the subject.

“No one has received a complaint that a school is teaching critical race theory,” said agency spokeswoman Carrie Burkhart.

Critical race theory has become a hot-button topic in Oklahoma in light of a new state law that imposes limits on teaching race and gender issues — igniting a broader conversation about race in the process.