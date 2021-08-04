New Tulsa city employees would receive signing bonuses of $1K-$3K under proposal

New city employees would receive signing bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 under a proposal unveiled by the working group overseeing the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“We do have a lot of vacancies that need to be filled, and we are competing with other employers that have signing bonus programs to try and get those people on our team,” Mayor G.T. Bynum, who established the working group, told city councilors Wednesday.

The city has more than 200 nonsworn positions it needs to fill and also is struggling to keep up with retirements and early departures from the Police Department. The plan presented Wednesday identifies three categories of employees and sets a signing bonus amount for each.

The first group includes entry-level workers, primarily in labor, who would receive a $1,000 stipend upon being hired. Jobs included in that category include court reporters, kennel workers and neighborhood inspectors.

The city is offering a $2,000 signing bonus for positions deemed difficult to fill and critical to city operations, many of which are skilled trade positions. Those jobs include electricians, carpenters and 911 operators.