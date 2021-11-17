New PSO franchise fee agreement on Tulsa ballot Feb. 8

Two weeks ago, the City Council tabled its vote on the franchise agreement to give city officials more time to meet with residents who wanted the document to set out goals for addressing climate change.

Representatives of the Ready for 100 Tulsa Action Campaign said Wednesday that none of their suggested language made it into the final agreement.

“The Ready for 100 Tulsa Action Campaign is disappointed that the new franchise agreement will not contain any provisions about PSO transitioning to 100% clean renewable electricity, eliminating barriers to rooftop and community solar generation, and eliminating barriers impeding its ability to offer more ambitious energy efficiency programs,” said Gary Allison, an RF100 co-organizer.

“As a consequence, the new franchise agreement will not remove one molecule of greenhouse gases from the air or help any Tulsa family make its home more energy efficient.”

Allison said the group is now focusing its efforts on getting the City Council to pass a resolution committing the city to use its resources to achieve the goals it recommended be included in the franchise fee agreement.

Those include working with PSO to accomplish the following: