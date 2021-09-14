New police oversight programs create confusion, questions for some city councilors

Advanced uses of force are defined as those that have a low expectation of great bodily injury or death but some possibility of injury and could involve some pain compliance techniques — such as baton use, dog bites or pepper balls.

Bynum has previously said he has spoken with Franklin about what an independent evaluator of police practices would look like and that that is “absolutely in my mind the next step, further down the road.”

The CABs currently have no role in reviewing use-of-force incidents, but that could be changing. Franklin has said previously that he hopes “to put in some of these CAB members to see and let them have insight on how we review those uses of force.”

For now, the majority of the City Council’s nine members are taking a wait-and-see attitude toward the internal Use-of-Force Review Board. But Council Chairwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper already has concerns.

“I think that it is basically the police hand-picking who they want serving on these committees,” Hall Harper said. “And I think they are trying to do everything they can to avoid the fact and the reality that we need independent monitoring, and as long the Police Department is controlling everything as it relates to the community engagement and the community reporting that we are not going to build trust.”