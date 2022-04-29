New pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River gets a name — Williams Crossing

City officials and other community leaders gathered on the west bank of the Arkansas River on Friday to make it official: The new pedestrian bridge being built over the river will be called Williams Crossing.

The bridge is named after one of the project’s lead private donors, Williams. The Tulsa-based energy company donated $3 million of the $7.2 million in private funds raised for the project. The other private donors are the George Kaiser Family Foundation ($3 million), HF Sinclair ($1 million), and ONEOK ($200,000)

The city’s investment in the project is $27.4 million.

“The reality is we are a city that is renowned around the country for our public-private partnerships,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “We really began this in our earliest days, but you have seen it with every important public initiative over the last 50 years in Tulsa.

“The citizens of Tulsa will invest in a core asset, but if you want to make it truly world class, our corporate community and our philanthropic community and our private sector really step up to build upon that.”

The 18-foot-wide, 1,440-foot-long bridge was designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, the same firm that designed the Gathering Place. MVVA, working on behalf of the Gathering Place, won a 2017 bridge design competition sponsored by the city.

Williams Crossing will replace the old pedestrian bridge that spanned the river at approximately 29th Street and Riverside Drive. That bridge was built in 1904 by Midland Valley Railroad to get trains across the river. The city eventually took ownership of the structure and turned it into a pedestrian bridge in the 1970s.

The new pedestrian bridge is expected to open next summer along with the renovated Zink Dam.

“The reality is, that bridge was not built for people; that bridge was built for railroads over 100 years ago,” Bynum said of the old structure. “Today we are constructing a bridge that is built first and foremost for people to be able to walk across, to be able to cycle across or just be able to enjoy the remarkable view.”

Alan Armstrong, president and CEO of Williams, said the pedestrian bridge’s distinct design — it will be the first weathered steel plate arched pedestrian bridge in the country — was part of the reason Williams wanted to be part of the project.

“It’s not just another place here in Tulsa; it’s an extraordinary place, and it goes with the stature of the Gathering Place,” he said.

Armstrong made a point to thank the George Kaiser Family Foundation for its contribution to the project and for its many other philanthropic efforts throughout the community.

GKFF, in cooperation with other philanthropic and corporate donors and the city, built the Gathering Place. The park is overseeing the construction of the pedestrian bridge.

“I want to say a huge thanks to the George Kaiser Family Foundation and all that they have done for this city,” Armstrong said. “It is very much them carrying a big part of the load these days that makes our city great, and we should never forget all that they do for our city.”

Jeff Stava, director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC, said the project would not have been possible without the support of residents and the bridge’s donors.

“That civic and philanthropic spirit truly makes Tulsa a special place,” he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.