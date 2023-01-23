New Oklahoma AG takes charge on Swadley's investigation, Land Office probe

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's new attorney general will take a hands-on approach to high-profile criminal probes of two state agencies.

Gentner Drummond's office will take the lead on working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation as it scrutinizes a sweetheart deal between the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation and Swadley's Bar-B-Q.

“This case includes allegations of fraud involving millions of dollars in taxpayer funds,” Drummond said in a Sunday news release. “Beginning immediately, my office will join with the OSBI to thoroughly investigate this matter. The Office of Attorney General is the appropriate entity to determine if the findings merit prosecution and, if they do, to prosecute any wrongdoers."

The tourism department previously paid Swadley's nearly $17 million to renovate and operate several state park restaurants in a deal that came under immense scrutiny when it appeared the local barbecue chain was overpaid for its work.

Former Attorney General John O'Connor, who was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, declined to probe the Swadley's deal. Instead, former Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater asked the OSBI to investigate to determine whether any criminal wrongdoing occurred.

After speaking with Drummond, new Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna recently asked the OSBI to disclose its findings to the Attorney General's Office.

The state canceled its contracts with Swadley's last spring and then sued the barbecue business for breach of contract.

Drummond also is taking from the District Attorney's Office oversight of an investigation into the Commissioners of the Land Office.

Prater asked the OSBI to investigate after the Tulsa World reported last year that the head of the state agency fired an internal auditor after she raised conflict of interest concerns about a company hired to manage the agency's investments. Land Office Secretary Elliot Chambers resigned in August.

