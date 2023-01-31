New Oklahoma AG dismisses lawsuit over misspent pandemic education funds

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's new attorney general has dismissed a lawsuit against a Florida company state officials said was to blame for the misuse of pandemic relief funds earmarked for education needs.

In dismissing the lawsuit on Tuesday, Gentner Drummond said his office will now focus on holding accountable any Oklahoma officials who had a role in allowing pandemic relief funds to be misspent.

Former Attorney General John O'Connor in August sued the company the Stitt administration hired to administer an education program that federal officials said was mismanaged and allowed public funds to be misspent on noneducational expenses.

“After a thorough review of this matter, I have concluded that the lawsuit ... is almost wholly without merit,” Drummond said in a news release. “It is clear that a number of state actors and other individuals are ultimately responsible for millions in misspent federal relief dollars.”

Drummond had previously expressed skepticism of the lawsuit.

In the breach of contract lawsuit that was filed but never served, the state alleged Kleo Inc., the parent company of ClassWallet, was to blame for an unflattering audit of federal pandemic relief funds under Gov. Kevin Stitt's control. The audit was critical of how the Stitt administration spent $31 million to provide pandemic relief for students' educational needs.

ClassWallet administered the governor's Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet program that provided low-income families with $1,500 grants to purchase educational materials for their children ahead of the 2020-21 school year. The state may have to repay the federal government $653,000 that auditors said families spent on noneducational items such as televisions, home appliances and Christmas trees.

While Gov. Kevin Stitt and Superintendent Ryan Walters have blamed ClassWallet for the misspent funds, auditors noted Walters declined to use security features that would have limited where families could spend the grant money. Prior to being named Stitt's education secretary and long before he was elected state superintendent, Walters was involved in choosing ClassWallet as the state's vendor.

In response to the federal audit's findings, the Stitt administration said it was taking corrective actions.

The Governor's Office also previously said the state was undertaking an internal audit of Oklahoma's pandemic relief funds earmarked for education.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

