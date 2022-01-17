New low-barrier homeless shelter for those with pets to open in February

“We are realistic that we worked with a population that had been unsheltered and had been out for a long time, and we considered TPD partners in that and didn’t hesitate to utilize their services when it was necessary,” Gligo said.

She added: “We weren’t naïve about the challenges of working with folks that had not been successful in our system before. I think it’s important to be honest about those things but also that we value second chances and restorative conversations (and) other things that we needed to make happen for those folks to be successful.”

City councilors on Wednesday expressed support for the new low-barrier facility and praised Housing Solutions for its ongoing efforts to end homelessness.

“You have taken a lot of criticism that I think was undue,” said Councilor Lori Decter Wright. “This is messy, difficult work, and you are really revolutionizing the space in Tulsa in a way that we have never seen.

“This is a great example of seeing that need, thinking outside the box, using best practices and activating funds that came to us in a time of the pandemic to really move the needle in a way and transform what we are offering in our community.”