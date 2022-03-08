New federal grant program could help Tulsa Transit switch more vehicles to clean energy

Tulsa Transit General Manager Scott Marr said he expects that the bus service will apply for funding through the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill passed by Congress last year.

“We are looking to see what the funding opportunities are in that funding source, and those are still yet to come out,” Marr said. “Some are (already) available, and we’ve applied for quite a bit of those.”

With mask restrictions fading and workers beginning to return to offices, the Biden administration said Monday it was awarding $2.2 billion in coronavirus relief funding to 35 financially strapped transit agencies in 18 states. The money would be used to prop up day-to-day operations, including staffing and payroll as well as cleaning and sanitization to limit the spread of illness on public conveyances.

Another $1.5 billion in grants will be available under President Joe Biden's infrastructure law — a total of $7.5 billion over five years — for transit agencies to purchase low- or no-emission buses and build bus facilities. That's more than double the combined amount from the previous year.

Transit agencies have until May to apply for the Transportation Department's infrastructure grants, which will be awarded by fall. About 5% of the money must be used for workforce training to help transit workers prepare for the technological change.

Tulsa Transit’s switch to clean-energy sources has been in the works for at least a decade. Its 134-vehicle fleet includes 82 that are powered by compressed natural gas, four that are powered by electricity and seven that run on diesel. The remaining vehicles are gas and hybrid.

Marr said the goal is to get all of Tulsa Transit’s vehicles running on clean-energy sources.

“We realize that there are a lot of locations in California that are having some issues with the electric vehicles, so we are hoping some of those will get worked out as technology changes,” Marr said. “Our director of maintenance is a fan of electric vehicles, but we don’t want to put all of our eggs in one basket but to look for clean emissions, so CNG is definitely our fallback.”

Cities across the country rely on grants and other forms of federal funding to help keep their transportation systems up and operating, and Tulsa is no exception.

Tulsa Transit was awarded a $4.2 million federal grant in 2017 to purchase CNG buses to replace diesel buses that had exceeded their useful life.

A $3 million federal grant awarded in 2019 was used to purchase electric buses and charging infrastructure. And in 2020, Tulsa Transit received $3.2 million from a federal grant to replace buses, rehabilitate a parking and paratransit call center facility, and introduce modernized technology.

Tulsa Transit has received federal funding through previous COVID-relief legislation and will continue to seek federal dollars like those announced Monday, Marr said.

“We are on top of that,” Marr said. “We have someone here that does the grants for both competitive grants and for the other grants, as well.”

The announcement by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other Biden administration officials on Monday was part of an effort to promote green-friendly transit and to publicize a proposed rule aimed at reducing emissions from diesel trucks. Transportation is the biggest U.S. contributor to global warming.

“We're making the largest-ever investment in this program for buses and bus facilities, helping to deliver better commutes and cleaner air to American communities," Buttigieg said.

Several transit systems already are moving in the direction of electric buses. California has committed to all-electric bus fleets by 2040, as have New York City and Boston. Washington, D.C., has set a target of 2045.

Among the recipients of COVID-19 relief funds Monday were big-city transit systems that had been hit hard from revenue losses due to decreased ridership. New York City's transit system, the nation's largest, garnered $769 million to steady its operations, while San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit got $270 million to bolster service and safety protocols.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.