New Downtown Tulsa Partnership set to start operations July 1

In creating a new public-private partnership to oversee downtown services and programming, Tulsa is catching up with cities across the country that already have such organizations in place.

“When you look at the downtown management districts that are in place across the country, fewer than 1% are housed within the city itself,” Kurtz said.

In fact, when the city went looking for a new DCC executive director in 2018, the job description called for someone who could lead the process of creating a new model for the organization.

“I think it creates a clear delineation between what the city is doing and what enhanced services are being provided by the organization itself,” Kurtz said. “It provides a tremendous amount of flexibility to create new programs, to change the way that we are doing things much faster than what we are able to do as part of the city.”

The DCC has three full-time employees and one part-time employee. Initially, Downtown Tulsa Partnership will have a similar number of employees.

A governing board made up of approximately 20 people will have the final say over how the nonprofit is operated, and a separate advisory board of property owners within the IDL will provide input on how the public dollars DTP receives are spent.