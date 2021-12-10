New City Council boundaries approved by Election District Commission

A total of 23,463 residents will see their City Council districts change.

District 6 will see the largest decrease in population under the new district boundaries. Under the existing boundaries, the district has a population of 53,536, according to 2020 census figures.

The district’s population under the new district boundaries will be 46,688.

District 8 was the only district not to have its boundaries modified.

The commission held a series of lightly attended public meetings leading up to Friday’s vote.

The new City Council district boundaries will be filed with the City Clerk’s Office.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said the Election Board is scheduled to vote on new county precinct boundaries next week.

The Election Board bases those decisions on not only the City Council’s new redistricting maps but also on the newly established state election boundaries and those created by school districts and other voting jurisdictions.

“We have to wait on everyone to get their lines drawn before we can draw ours,” Freeman said.