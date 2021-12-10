New City Council boundaries approved by Election District Commission

The process of redrawing Tulsa’s City Council district boundaries quietly came to an end Friday.
Several options were considered, and the city’s Election District Commission voted 3-0 to approve Option 6 — the least disruptive plan considered by the five-member panel.
The new districts will be in effect for next year’s City Council elections.
Federal, state and local election district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. Census Bureau conducts its constitutionally mandated population count.
The Election District Commission’s charge includes ensuring that each of the city’s nine City Council districts is a consistent and compact area. Each district is to be as close in population to the others as possible.
The city’s population has grown from 391,906 in 2010 to 413,120 in 2020, putting the ideal population for each district at 45,902.
The redistricting plan approved Friday created new City Council district populations ranging from 46,688 in District 6 to 45,169 in District 2.
The overall 3.3% deviation between the largest district population and the smallest is well within the 10% maximum deviation allowed under the rules of redistricting.
A total of 23,463 residents will see their City Council districts change.
District 6 will see the largest decrease in population under the new district boundaries. Under the existing boundaries, the district has a population of 53,536, according to 2020 census figures.
The district’s population under the new district boundaries will be 46,688.
District 8 was the only district not to have its boundaries modified.
The commission held a series of lightly attended public meetings leading up to Friday’s vote.
The new City Council district boundaries will be filed with the City Clerk’s Office.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said the Election Board is scheduled to vote on new county precinct boundaries next week.
The Election Board bases those decisions on not only the City Council’s new redistricting maps but also on the newly established state election boundaries and those created by school districts and other voting jurisdictions.
“We have to wait on everyone to get their lines drawn before we can draw ours,” Freeman said.
The new precinct boundaries, including those within the city of Tulsa, will go into effect in June.
Freeman said every registered voter will be mailed a new voter registration card in April because the county is implementing a new precinct numbering system.