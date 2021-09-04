Nearly 3 years after mayor's proposal, where is Tulsa on police oversight?

“It makes perfect sense," McCord said. "But sometimes, until you ask for an outside perspective, you don’t pick up on things like that."

In another instance, board members convened to give feedback on body-worn camera footage from a citizen complaint filed against an officer. Members watched the footage “cold,” with no context, Franklin said, and afterward discussed what they saw and whether they felt there was concern to be raised.

“Overwhelmingly, the board believed that we handled that appropriately,” Franklin said of the issue.

The board will also soon review the department’s updated Use of Force Policy, Wollmerhauser said, and though there is not yet a defined role for them on the department’s new internal Use of Force Review Board, that is something Franklin is working toward.

“It is my hope that we are able to put in some of these CAB members to see and let them have insight on how we review those uses of force,” Franklin told the Editorial Board.

Bynum pointed out that these efforts are ongoing in "a process of continuous improvement."

"The city isn’t perfect today, and there is not a lack of desire to continue to find ways that we can do a better job," he said. "But I do think that (Franklin) has instilled and installed a lot of changes in the time that he’s been in the job that will have good long-term effects."

