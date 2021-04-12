Nationally renowned architecture firm to lead design work on Greenwood Cultural Center renovation

The remodel will touch every aspect of the Greenwood Cultural Center, from the main atrium to the Goodwin Chapelle Gallery to the Opal Dargan Auditorium. The Mabel B. Little House also will be upgraded with new fixtures, paint and other general maintenance.

The city owns the Greenwood Cultural Center property and leases it to the Cultural Center.

Mayor G.T. Bynum selected the architecture firms after they were recommended by the Greenwood Cultural Center board of directors.

“We want the Greenwood Cultural Center to be more than just a meeting space,” Bynum said in a news release. “Thanks to Tulsa voters, the renovations will create a state-of-the-art facility that honors Greenwood’s past while helping build and support future generations of Tulsans.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. La Verne Ford Wimberley, chairwoman of the GCC board of directors, said she is happy to have Moody Nolan and JCJ Architecture working on the project

“The proposal that was submitted was exceptionally good,” she said.

The goal of the renovation project is “make sure that our museum is equal to or better than any other museum in the United States,” Wimberley said.