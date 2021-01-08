National Review: James Lankford among politicians who 'aided and abetted' U.S. Capitol mob

My home-state senator, James Lankford of Oklahoma, was speaking on the Senate floor last night — in the midst of absurdly challenging the certification of the election in Arizona — when the chamber came under assault by a mob, a mob that was aided and abetted by every politician who refused to resolutely say what was true, as many times as it needed to be said, about the reality of what happened on Election Day.

James Lankford had the right to object last night to the certification of the Electoral College vote. But he had a duty not to. He had a duty to tell the truth, the whole truth, to Oklahomans, not pander to them. He had a duty to lead. James Lankford shirked that duty. He treated his fellow Oklahomans with contempt.

Would Lankford have paid a political price for that? Maybe. It might have made him some enemies. It might have drawn a primary challenge. Instead, Lankford chose ignominy. Instead, Lankford chose the easy way out. Instead, Lankford chose political expediency.

Here’s the truth: No fact pattern concerning election fraud, the election’s result, or his constituents’ concerns had changed in the intervening hours — only Lankford’s calculations regarding whether such a challenge benefited him politically. The junior senator from Oklahoma couldn’t have looked more ridiculous.