Naming rights deal for expo center at Expo Square could go to business owned by fairgrounds trustee

A naming rights agreement to be considered by the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority on Friday would place the name of a business owned by a trustee of the authority on the iconic exposition center at Expo Square for up to 10 years.
If the deal is approved, the 448,000-square-foot structure that sits behind the Golden Driller would be named SageNet Center, after the technology company founded and led by Daryl Woodard.
For nearly a decade, the building has been called River Spirit Expo under a naming-rights agreement with River Spirit Casino. It previously was called the QuikTrip Center and, before that, the International Petroleum Exposition Building.
“I really enjoy what they’re doing out there at the fairgrounds. It is very efficient, very well run. It’s great for the city; it’s great for the county,” Woodard said. “It’s a huge tourist attraction in so many ways, and I was looking for ways to continue to support the fairgrounds in my own way.”
River Spirit Casino agreed in 2013 to pay $20,000 a month for the right to place its name on the expo center. Since late 2018, the casino has been paying the fairgrounds $5,000 a month as part of a month-to-month agreement.
The deal with SageNet, which includes an initial five-year term and an optional five-year renewal, would be more lucrative. The company would pay $150,000 annually for the first five years and $155,000 each of the following five years.
The agreement would give SageNet more than the right to name a building. It would also give the company free, private use of the building for two days a year with staffing provided by Expo Square. SageNet would be responsible for food and beverages.
The company would also have the right to use the building for private or public fundraising and promotional events and be given “preferential rental” of the facility on other dates, based on availability.
The agreement also calls for SageNet to receive a minimum of six tickets to every event at the Expo Center and 1,000 gate tickets a year to the Tulsa State Fair.
Woodard started SageNet in 1998 and joined the fair board nearly 15 years ago. The company employs about 200 people locally, including contractors, and 450 nationwide.
Despite what some people might think, Woodard said, he did not bid for the naming rights to the Expo Center to enrich himself.
“Am I benefiting, or are the fairgrounds and taxpayers benefiting? Because they are going to be getting a much larger annual payment than they have been getting for the last three years,” Woodard said.
“I have a real place in my heart for Expo Square, and we are excited to be further involved in it than I have been in the past.”
The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority, also known as the fair board, is made up of the three county commissioners and two private citizens appointed by the commissioners.
County Commissioner and fair board Chairman Ron Peters said the authority was advised by its attorneys that it was legal for Woodard to place a bid, and he said Woodard was not involved in the bidding process at all.
“All proceedings pertaining to who the next naming rights would go to excluded Daryl,” Peters said. “He had to leave the room and not be present, so he had no influence over the decision.”
State fair tickets, exclusive use of Expo Center and the other perks of the agreement have been common components of previous naming rights deals, Peters said.
And in the end — after the fair board sent out dozens of requests for proposals — SageNet was the only company to respond.
“Anyone who would have wanted to offer us more than $150,000, we would have taken that one,” Peters said.
Expo Square officials said that if approved, the building's name would be changed to the SageNet Center in the early fall to coincide with the opening of the remodeled Golden Driller Plaza.