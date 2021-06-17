Naming rights deal for expo center at Expo Square could go to business owned by fairgrounds trustee

The agreement would give SageNet more than the right to name a building. It would also give the company free, private use of the building for two days a year with staffing provided by Expo Square. SageNet would be responsible for food and beverages.

The company would also have the right to use the building for private or public fundraising and promotional events and be given “preferential rental” of the facility on other dates, based on availability.

The agreement also calls for SageNet to receive a minimum of six tickets to every event at the Expo Center and 1,000 gate tickets a year to the Tulsa State Fair.

Woodard started SageNet in 1998 and joined the fair board nearly 15 years ago. The company employs about 200 people locally, including contractors, and 450 nationwide.

Despite what some people might think, Woodard said, he did not bid for the naming rights to the Expo Center to enrich himself.

“Am I benefiting, or are the fairgrounds and taxpayers benefiting? Because they are going to be getting a much larger annual payment than they have been getting for the last three years,” Woodard said.

“I have a real place in my heart for Expo Square, and we are excited to be further involved in it than I have been in the past.”