Americans will have to make some hard business cybersecurity decisions that go to the heart of individual freedom and privacy, U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin said at a Tulsa Regional Chamber luncheon on Wednesday.

"This is really tough," Mullin said in response to a question. "In order for the federal government to protect a company, it means they have to be integrated into your systems. And you have to understand the threat. Forty-six percent of all cyber attacks happen to businesses with less than 1,000 employees."

Mullin said smaller businesses are targeted because they're less likely to have the resources to combat the attacks.

"As a small business, how can you protect yourself against countries like North Korea that literally has a whole army that that's all they do?" asked Mullin. "Or Iran? Or Russia? … Or China?

"How government can play a role in that? We have to control the internet system itself. … It's really difficult. People don't want to give up freedoms. We don't want to give up access. People are already afraid of (the National Security Agency). Can you imagine it monitoring everything that goes in and out of the internet? The only way you can do it is with a closed loop system," Mullin said.

Mullin has developed expertise in this area through his years on the House Intelligence Committee and now the Intelligence Subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

As a conservative with a business background, he isn't crazy about the government sticking its eyes and ears into every aspect of Americans' lives. But as someone who receives classified briefings on the subject, he knows a lot of other eyes and ears, foreign and domestic, are following just about every move already.

The experts, said Mullin, "tell us it's impossible to look over all the businesses out there unless we close the system. Instead of billions of on and off ramps, we have one. You think of the freedom we give up if we do that, but then there's the protection we're losing by being wide open.

"These are the conversations we're having right now," he said. "We don't really want to close the internet down … where we have one portal for things to go in and one portal for things to go out (and) we have someone watching that gate constantly. That would have to be the government. Most people don't want everything going in and out on the internet being watched."

Mullin said business sectors will have to "come together" to decide on the level of security they want and present that to the federal government. And even that seems to make him uneasy.

"This a decision the American people — I don't think it's even legislative, to be honest with you," he said. "I think this is something, if we decide to do something like this, the American people would have to vote on it."

Video: White House releases cybersecurity plan

4 states passed nearly half of all new cybersecurity laws enacted across the US in 2022 4 states passed nearly half of all new cybersecurity laws enacted across the US in 2022 Maryland and Florida passed the most new legislation of all states Kentucky Virginia Florida Maryland