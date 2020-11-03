More than 1 million Oklahomans vote for President Trump, eclipsing the number in 2016

President Donald Trump cruised to an easy victory Tuesday in Oklahoma general election balloting, winning by nearly 33 percentage points over Democrat challenger former Vice President Joe Biden amid a record vote total.
With 99% of the precincts counted statewide, Trump led Biden by a 1,017,263 to 502,333 vote tally.
Four other candidates for president, including independent candidate Kanye West, together received 36,325 votes.
The win secures seven delegates for Trump, who needs 270 delegates to win the presidential nomination for his second term.
Early in the Oklahoma returns, the race for president was close with Biden logging over 130,000 absentee ballots to about 87,000 for Trump with 163 precincts counted. The president had over 100,000 early voting ballots, or twice as many as Biden.
Trump had a four to one edge in election day votes over Biden.
But Trump quickly took over the race for election day ballots.
Trump received more votes Tuesday than he did in 2016, when he collected 949,136 ballots in a race against Democrat Hillary Clinton and Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson.
In 2016, Trump won Oklahoma with 65.3% of the vote. The 2020 vote had Trump carrying Oklahoma with 65.37% of the balloting.
Trump picked up more votes in the 2020 election despite twice as many candidates as were on the ballot in 2016.
While Trump carried every county in the state in 2016, 2020 was a much closer affair in one county — Oklahoma County.
With a 48.75% to 48.54% lead, Trump led Biden by about 600 votes late in the ballot counting.
In 2016, Trump won Oklahoma County with 51.6% of the vote.
Tulsa County voters, meanwhile, were less enthusiastic compared to the statewide totals.
Trump carried Tulsa County with 55.4% of the vote, or 133,000 ballots. In 2016, he won Tulsa County with 58.4% of the vote, or 144,258 ballots.
Precinct-by-precinct results rolled in unencumbered despite concerns about high numbers of absentee ballots cast. By 8:15 p.m., half of the precincts in the state had reported results.
The 8:15 p.m. results showed Biden leading Trump by over 20 points in Oklahoma County and 11 points in Tulsa County.
Statewide, about 68.1% of registered voters turned out Tuesday to cast ballots in the presidential election. About 1,532,000 ballots were cast Tuesday.
In 2016, voters cast 1,452,992 ballots statewide for president for a voter turnout of 67%.
About 68% of Tulsa County voters turned out to vote Tuesday, compared to 69.1% in 2016.
The number of absentee ballots mailed in was overwhelming compared to past elections.
Over 280,000 absentee mailed ballots were cast statewide in the Tuesday presidential election.
That’s nearly triple the 101,253 mail absentee ballots cast in 2016.
Early voting numbers, or ballots cast in person over a three-day period prior to the election, were slightly higher than in 2016.
About 161,000 early voting ballots were cast this election, compared to 152,126 cast in the 2016 vote.
Gallery: Republican Watch Party at Broken Arrow's Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Oklahoma Republican Watch Party
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.