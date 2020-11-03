More than 1 million Oklahomans vote for President Trump, eclipsing the number in 2016

President Donald Trump cruised to an easy victory Tuesday in Oklahoma general election balloting, winning by nearly 33 percentage points over Democrat challenger former Vice President Joe Biden amid a record vote total.

With 99% of the precincts counted statewide, Trump led Biden by a 1,017,263 to 502,333 vote tally.

Four other candidates for president, including independent candidate Kanye West, together received 36,325 votes.

The win secures seven delegates for Trump, who needs 270 delegates to win the presidential nomination for his second term.

Early in the Oklahoma returns, the race for president was close with Biden logging over 130,000 absentee ballots to about 87,000 for Trump with 163 precincts counted. The president had over 100,000 early voting ballots, or twice as many as Biden.

Trump had a four to one edge in election day votes over Biden.

But Trump quickly took over the race for election day ballots.

Trump received more votes Tuesday than he did in 2016, when he collected 949,136 ballots in a race against Democrat Hillary Clinton and Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson.