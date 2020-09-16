 Skip to main content
Minimum age for mask requirement should be 10, Tulsa Health Department official urges councilors
Not all students wear masks as they line up at recess on the first day of school at Broken Arrow's new Rosewood Elementary School.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

The city of Tulsa should consider lowering the minimum age requirement for its mask mandate from 18 to 10, the executive director of the Tulsa Health Department said Wednesday.

Bruce Dart made his recommendation during a discussion with the Tulsa City Council.

“The reason why we are (identifying) age 10 is because for children 10 and older they expel the same amount of viral load ... as adults do,” Dart said. “Children 9 and younger, they still shed the virus, but the loads are much smaller.

“The data is telling us that people exposed to children who are younger, they might get sick from that exposure but their illness is so far not as serious as someone that has been exposed to someone expelling loads at the same rate as an adult.”

The ordinance approved by councilors and signed by the mayor in mid-July set the minimum age at 18. The ordinance expires when Mayor G.T. Bynum’s civil emergency order expires Nov. 30 or when the ordinance is repealed, modified or extended by the City Council, whichever comes first.

Bynum has said previously that he expects that the city’s mask mandate would be extended beyond the end of November. He said Wednesday that he supports Dart's recommendation.

"Given Dr. Dart's recommendation today, and his observation that children 10 years of age and older shed the virus at the same rate as an adult, I support adjusting our ordinance to a minimum age of 10," Bynum said. "I will work with my colleagues on the City Council to bring that amendment forward for their consideration."

For the age limit to be changed, the City Council would have to approve a modification to the ordinance and the mayor would have to sign it.

Oklahoma City's mask ordinance sets the minimum age requirement at 11.

As of Wednesday morning, Tulsa County had recorded 15,469 COVID-19 cases and 149 from Tulsa County have died of the disease, according to state data.

More than 10% of cases involve individuals 17 years old or younger. That figure includes individuals 4 years old and younger, who account for 1.37 % of cases; and people 5 to 17, who account for 9.71 % of cases.

Video: Bruce Dart on safety during football season

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Kevin Canfield

918-581-8313

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @aWorldofKC

