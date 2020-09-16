Minimum age for mask requirement should be 10, Tulsa Health Department official urges councilors

The city of Tulsa should consider lowering the minimum age requirement for its mask mandate from 18 to 10, the executive director of the Tulsa Health Department said Wednesday.

Bruce Dart made his recommendation during a discussion with the Tulsa City Council.

“The reason why we are (identifying) age 10 is because for children 10 and older they expel the same amount of viral load ... as adults do,” Dart said. “Children 9 and younger, they still shed the virus, but the loads are much smaller.

“The data is telling us that people exposed to children who are younger, they might get sick from that exposure but their illness is so far not as serious as someone that has been exposed to someone expelling loads at the same rate as an adult.”

The ordinance approved by councilors and signed by the mayor in mid-July set the minimum age at 18. The ordinance expires when Mayor G.T. Bynum’s civil emergency order expires Nov. 30 or when the ordinance is repealed, modified or extended by the City Council, whichever comes first.