Millions to be spent updating, improving Tulsa Municipal Court services

Municipal Judge Gerald Hofmeister sees them all the time: people who, through bad choices of their own, or a bit of bad luck and a judicial system that’s not always easy to navigate, fall behind.

Not long ago, a man in his late 30s or early 40s appeared in Hofmeister’s courtroom with more than two dozen convictions for driving without insurance. In Oklahoma, driving without insurance results in an indefinite suspension of a person’s driver’s license.

And getting it back is not easy — or cheap. The current reinstatement fee is $350, Hofmeister said, and that’s on top of the fines and fees the courts slap on.

“So people are caught between fines and costs here, huge reinstatement fees over there,” Hofmeister said.

It’s the kind of story officials in the municipal court system hear all the time, a story that begins with a relatively minor infraction that snowballs into an insurmountable obstacle to a stable, productive life.

As luck would have it, city and court officials have been thinking about these problems for years, testing potential solutions and searching for the financial means to address them.

Their efforts are beginning to pay off, and the money has arrived. City councilors earlier this year approved $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for an ambitious pilot program that includes everything from hiring interpreters and court reporters to establishing a night court.

The program also calls for establishing a youth therapeutic court, hiring a social worker, placing a payment drop box outside the Jack Purdie Police and Municipal Courts Building and — when the court’s new management system is in place early next year — making it possible to pay fines and fees online.

“We could say we were part of the problem because we’ve had structured hours that we haven’t provided enough opportunity for people to pay their fines, for people to have access to Special Services dockets,” said City Councilor Phil Lakin.

“But after this is done, given the expansion into night court, the Special Services Docket, increased court payment opportunities, increased reminders about court dates, the chances of them having an excuse like that are greatly diminished.

“But more importantly, the chances of them getting caught in that cycle that they never can escape from are greatly reduced, as well.”

Lakin is a member of the City Council’s Fines and Fees Working Group, one of several council subcommittees that have produced recommendations on how the city can address the problems identified in the city’s Equality Indicators reports and subsequent public meetings.

The group’s action plan establishes three goals and outlines the ARPA funding that will be spent to accomplish them: addressing the underlying causes of municipal offenses, $2.6 million; ensuring that every citizen has an equitable path to achieving compliance regardless of financial status, $3 million; and providing a physical environment and customer experience that is friendly, helpful, prompt and transparent, $954,000.

“Being able to hire and gear up for more alternative courts will help provide greater access to resources for all,” said Councilor Crista Patrick, a working group member.

The subcommittee began meeting almost two years ago, at about the same time Cheri Harvell was hired as the new municipal court administrator. She has been working with councilors and the municipal judges to implement ideas for improving the court system.

It didn’t hurt that the working group reached out to the municipal judges themselves to get their input.

Lakin calls it a perfect storm of opportunity.

“It has been very, very refreshing with the City Council,” Hofmeister said. “I am just past my 20th year here, and probably for 18 of those years, or 19 maybe even, we never saw a budget, never had any input on the budget, or very little.

“And now it’s more like those who fund the court are saying, ‘How can we come alongside to help you? How can we make this a better experience for the citizens, for the folks that are living in our community? How can we break people out of recidivism?’”

One way is through the Special Services Docket. Established in 2014, it provides an avenue for individuals dealing with mental health and substance abuse or who are homeless.

The program, which officials hope to increase from one docket a week to two, pairs individuals with social service providers who guide them through a six-month process that Hofmeister said is all about the ABCs — Attend, Behave and Communicate.“Here is what I think is really interesting about the Special Services Docket,” he said. “It requires that you come to court once a month, six times, which is a heavier requirement than our traditional probation, because you physically need to come into the court and appear in front of a judge.

“Then you have to have zero violations of law during that time.”

The program has had a high rate of success in reducing recidivism, with nearly 80% of participants having no contact with law enforcement in the six to 12 months following their graduation from the program, according to city and court officials.

Mayor G.T. Bynum thinks so much of the program that he discussed it and other data-driven innovations being made at municipal court during a recent virtual discussion sponsored by the White House on how federal evidence-based policies can improve local outcomes.

He also mentioned the court’s plan to use text messaging to notify people of their court dates, payment schedules and other court matters. The city’s Office of Performance Strategy and Innovation began exploring the potential use of the technology years ago.

“We are putting money behind strategies we had tested and know work,” Bynum said. “And that (we know) gets better results and costs less money.”

Harvell, the municipal court administrator, has played a key role in implementing the court improvements, big and small. But she knows even $6.5 million in improvements won’t solve every problem.

“We literally do not have the space to accommodate the court docket, the number of people coming in,” she said.