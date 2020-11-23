Millions in CARES Act funds still in hand; Tulsa County expects payouts by Dec. 30

If the county does not follow the federal government’s guidelines for distribution, he and the county commissioners will have to answer to federal auditors, Willis said.

“We are the ones who are actually on the hook. If we send $50,000 to the Smith City in Tulsa County, we have to ensure that that money is being spent correctly,” he said. “That has probably been the biggest challenge, just the amount of work we put in and our subrecipients have had to put in to make it work right.”

The county has provided upfront funding for some projects, Willis said, but in those instances the money was distributed incrementally and additional funds were not released until the county had receipts for the funds it had already allocated.

Willis said he’s pleased with how the county has managed the distribution of the COVID relief funds and praised TEDC for its work to ensure that local business and nonprofits received what they needed.

“They, frankly, have done a lot of leg work on this. ... They are set up to do that, so for us to have that partnership made a ton of difference," Willis said. "Because if we had been vetting all of those applications and handling all that, we would have had to handle 10, 15 people on a temporary basis.”

CARES Act funding