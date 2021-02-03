Metro unemployment dip mirrors decline in workforce

Tulsa metro unemployment dipped from 6.8% in November to 5.9% in December largely due to a decline in the labor force, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Tulsa metropolitan civilian employment remained mostly unchanged, increasing slightly from 447,808 in November to 447,934 in December.

But the decline in the number of unemployed Tulsa metro workers from 32,493 in November to 28,181 in December largely mirrored the decline in the civilian workforce, from 480,301 to 476,115 during the same period.

The same patterns were true in other metropolitan areas of the state.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, the unemployment rate declined from 6% in November to 5.2% in December, according to seasonally adjusted figures.

The Tulsa metro unemployment, which prior to the pandemic had been 3.3% peaked at 15,7% in April, as lock downs to thwart the COVID-19 virus became the norm.

December marked the third consecutive month that Tulsa metro unemployment declined compared to the prior month.