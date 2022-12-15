Measure designed to spark major new employment center called `historic for Tulsa'

An economic development catalyst that, according to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, the area hasn't seen in half a century was approved Thursday.

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity OK'd a joint development and purchase option agreement among TAEO, Fair Oaks LLC and the city of Tulsa, giving TAEO the exclusive option to purchase 2,000 acres in east Tulsa to back the creation of a major new employment center.

"This is historic for Tulsa; this is on par, in my mind, with the establishment of the Port of Catoosa, as far as the opportunity it has for being a job-creating engine," said Bynum, referring to the 51-year-old inland port.

The agreement is a requirement of state legislation authorizing $50 million in state ARPA funds for critical wastewater infrastructure. It formalizes the relationship among the city, TAEO and Fair Oaks LLC as they recruit quality jobs to the region.

Fair Oaks is the business arm of the Robson family, which owns thousands of acres south of where the Creek Turnpike and U.S. 412 intersect. Tesla and other major companies have considered building facilities there before landing elsewhere.

"One of the things I think is so important about this is a lot of times when we talk about economic development, we think ‘maybe if we do this, something will happen,’" Bynum said. "This is something where we have strong confidence in being able to secure employers and substantial economic development.

"Because there is already strong interest in this site, we just have to have the wastewater in place so that significant employers can plug into that site and not have to wait for the utilities to be built out."

The city and partners, according to the agreement, are seeking to promote the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility project, a $38.2 million endeavor funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better American Rescue Plan.

"Advanced mobility" includes drones, electric and autonomous vehicles, battery manufacturing, and transportation and logistics solutions.

"This partnership, … with a huge help from the state of Oklahoma and the funding it has allocated, is to create a major job-creator opportunity for us," Bynum said. "We've had company after company looking at the site even without the utilities, but we have lost out because it would take too long for the development process to occur. Having that addressed, it makes it so much more marketable for us."

The city expects to begin construction on wastewater improvements in the area in early 2023 upon receipt of state funds from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. The work must be completed by the end of 2026, as mandated by ARPA.

"In the past we would submit a site, and if a business were interested in locating at that site, they would have to negotiate the purchase with the private property owner," Kian Kamas, TAEO executive director, said earlier this week. "In this case, we now will have this guaranteed right to purchase the property, which is really important to major employers."

Between 4,000 and 9,000 new jobs would be created as a result of the economic development made possible by the infrastructure project, according to an economic impact study conducted by McKinsey & Co. earlier this year.

The overall impact of the project to the state’s gross domestic product would be between $1.3 billion and $3.6 billion, the study found.

The lack of wastewater infrastructure "has been the biggest hurdle for the site progressing in consideration for major employers," Kamas said. "It was a top reason why Tesla eliminated the site, but other prospects over the past several years since have also cited it.

"Having the funding in place and being able to advance these improvements and having a date certain on when these improvements will be completed are what will really be key in unlocking the site for additional development."