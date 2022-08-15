Mayor's PAC not planning to weigh in on Tuesday's City Council elections, he says

With City Council elections just a week away, don’t expect Mayor G.T. Bynum’s political action committee to get involved.

Bynum said last week that the Greater Tulsa PAC he suggested be created has no plans to contribute to candidates’ campaigns or to make endorsements.

The reason for creating the PAC, Bynum said, was to assist candidates who found themselves opposed by dark money groups, as he and at least two city councilors were in 2020.

"Dark money" refers to expenditures on behalf of campaigns without the original source of the funds being disclosed.

“Thankfully, so far in the races this year, we have not had that happen, and so my preference is always to stay out of council races, if I can, unless someone asks me to do something,” Bynum said. “My preference is always to stay out of them and let the citizens make up their own mind.”

As it turns out, the amount of money the GT PAC has at its disposal has been dwarfed by at least two City Council candidates' own campaign funds.

District 4 candidate Micheal Feamster has raised approximately $57,000 in donations and nearly $3,300 in in-kind donations, according to his campaign filing with the City Clerk’s Office. Feamster is one of five candidates vying for the seat being vacated by Kara Joy McKee, who has chosen not to seek reelection.

Not far behind in fundraising is Scott Houston, who has raised $48,700 in his race to unseat longtime District 8 Councilor Phil Lakin. More than half of Houston’s roughly two-dozen donations have come from people who live or do business outside the city of Tulsa, according to his latest filing.

In all, seven of the 28 candidates running for City Council have raised more than $10,000 — a hefty haul for a council race. The others are District 4 candidates Laura Bellis ($12,593) and Bobby Dean Orcutt ($10,268); District 5 candidate Ty Walker ($12,149); District 6 candidate Christian Bengal ($11,365); and Lakin ($14,509).

At least two of the candidates who have topped $10,000 in contributions carried over some funds from their previous campaigns.

The GT PAC was established a year ago to support “Pro-Tulsa Candidates.” As of June 30, the organization had $14,346 in its account and had spent no money backing council candidates, according to a filing with the City Clerk’s Office.

Bynum said last year that he suggested forming the political action committee after hearing from supporters who wanted to help council candidates who share his goals for moving Tulsa forward.

Bynum has said he will not run for a third term in 2024.

When asked what it means to be a “pro-Tulsa” candidate, Bynum said he was not necessarily looking for someone who is in agreement with him on every issue.

“I think it is people of diverse backgrounds and opinions who are focused on how we find common ground and move the city forward rather than focusing on differences and stoking division for their own political benefit,” he said.

“So it is not a specific campaign platform as much as it is how people go about conducting and doing their jobs.”

The election next week is a general election. Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held Nov. 8.

Early in-person voting will be available at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.