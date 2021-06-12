Mayor's Office, ORU not buying plan to shift closed south Tulsa hotel into mixed-use development

David Webb, a principal with Veteran Services USA, acknowledged that the facility would be open to all qualified tenants — not exclusively veterans — but stressed that organization's primary mission is to provide quality care and housing to those who have served in the armed forces.

“It has been my experience, and the VA has expressed this concern, that our veterans were not treated well for too long, they were not treated with the level of care, the promise that (President) Lincoln issued to care for those who fought for us,” Webb said. “That is a problem.

“So a part of this model … was that we had to provide a culture within the company, but that same culture applies to the community. (That is) why we are integrating other things that do not close the walls around the property to those that live there.”

VSUSA is working with Lockwood Development Partners, Commonwealth Hotels and SarahCare to develop similar facilities across the country. However, none of the proposed developments are open yet, one of several factors critics of the Tulsa project point to when explaining their opposition to it.

“The applicant has no demonstrable record of success with the type of project it is proposing for the property,” states a protest petition filed with the City Council.