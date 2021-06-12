Mayor's Office, ORU not buying plan to shift closed south Tulsa hotel into mixed-use development

City councilors this week will finally have an opportunity to weigh in on a controversial proposal to turn a shuttered hotel near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue into a mixed-use development that would include senior housing tailored for veterans.
The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted 6-4 last month to recommend approval of the rezoning needed for the project to go forward, but both the mayor’s representative on the commission and the Tulsa County commissioners’ representative voted against it.
The project is also opposed by the city councilor in whose district it would be located, three large property owners whose land surrounds the old hotel property, and several neighborhood residents.
Plans submitted by Veteran Services USA call for repurposing the Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills to include 120 to 160 one-bedroom and studio apartments for people 55 and older as well as a 140-room, full-service Radisson hotel.
The proposal calls for a mix of income-based housing: 55% of units would be for individuals making no more than 80% of median area income ($40,350); 20 % would be for individuals making no more than 50 % of area median income ($25,200); and 25 % of units would be market rate.
The development also would have a restaurant and adult daycare, both of which would be open to the public.
David Webb, a principal with Veteran Services USA, acknowledged that the facility would be open to all qualified tenants — not exclusively veterans — but stressed that organization's primary mission is to provide quality care and housing to those who have served in the armed forces.
“It has been my experience, and the VA has expressed this concern, that our veterans were not treated well for too long, they were not treated with the level of care, the promise that (President) Lincoln issued to care for those who fought for us,” Webb said. “That is a problem.
“So a part of this model … was that we had to provide a culture within the company, but that same culture applies to the community. (That is) why we are integrating other things that do not close the walls around the property to those that live there.”
VSUSA is working with Lockwood Development Partners, Commonwealth Hotels and SarahCare to develop similar facilities across the country. However, none of the proposed developments are open yet, one of several factors critics of the Tulsa project point to when explaining their opposition to it.
“The applicant has no demonstrable record of success with the type of project it is proposing for the property,” states a protest petition filed with the City Council.
The petition, submitted by Oral Roberts University, Victory Christian School and the owner of properties directly south of the Crowne Plaza, also argues that when ORU previously owned the building it obtained a restrictive covenant and zoning classification that limited the property to a hotel use. The property is now owned by Tulsa Lewis Hotel Venture LLC.
If it is determined that the petition meets the city’s legal standards, it would trigger a requirement that seven of the nine councilors — rather than a simple majority — would have to vote in favor of the zoning change for it to go into effect.
“It is one thing to publicly state support for our American veterans, but then, how does Oral Roberts University leadership reconcile actively working against our veterans from behind their group of attorneys?” Webb said. “If you applied their logic stated in the petition, when Mr. Oral Roberts was founding the university, then ORU would have never been built.”
A VSUSA spokeswoman on Friday defended the organization’s track record and its commitment to the Tulsa project, noting that the organization has recently closed on nine properties across the country and is expected to close on the Crowne Plaza site this week. The firm’s agreement with Radisson is for 20 years, according to the spokeswoman.
VSUSA officials also noted that Lockwood Development Partners, Commonwealth Hotels and SarahCare have all been in business at least 30 years.
Mayor G.T. Bynum’s representative on the Planning Commission, Jack Blair, said he took several factors into account when casting his vote against the rezoning request.
“My determination was a reflection of all of the reasons stated in the (Planning Commission) meeting related to the concentration of multi-family housing in the area and nearly unanimous district councilor and neighbor opposition,” Blair said.
Blair, the city’s chief operating officer, also noted that many of the commitments Veteran Services USA discussed with neighboring property owners, such as 24-hour on-site management and senior and veterans preferences, were not included in the development plan the Planning Commission was asked to consider.
“Weighing all of that made it tough for me to vote to recommend unending the zoning designation that has been in place at this location since the 1980s,” Blair said.
Mike Craddock, the county commissioners’ representative on TMAPC, said he was concerned about the proliferation of multi-family housing units in the neighborhood. But his main objection to the proposed zoning change was that it would open the site to multiple uses never envisioned when neighborhood residents purchased their properties.
“For me, it was mainly that once the change in the zoning happened, the neighbors are stuck with it forever until someone else can fight it," Craddock said.
Under the existing zoning, the property can be used only for a hotel and a daycare center for employees. If the zoning change requested by VSUSA is approved, the property could be used for multiple retail, commercial and residential purposes.
Currently the property cannot be used for transitional living or as a homeless shelter, nor could it be if the zoning change were approved.
City Councilor Jeannie Cue, whose district includes the proposed development site, and several of her constituents have argued that the neighborhood is already saturated with multi-family housing.
Other neighborhood residents have said they’re concerned that the project would include units for individuals classified as low income under HUD standards.
Former city Housing Policy Director Becky Gligo, who now serves as executive director of the nonprofit Housing Solutions, said she knows little about VSUSA’s proposal but is generally supportive of projects that can help address the city’s need for at least 4,000 more affordable housing units.
The City Council is not expected to vote on the zoning change until later this month. Councilors can either approve the zoning change, reject it, send it back to the Planning Commission for further consideration, or amend and approve it.