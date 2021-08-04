Mayor's COVID working group discusses ways to increase vaccination rates

The mayor’s COVID-19 working group met Wednesday for the first time since the city’s mask mandate expired at the end of April.
And although participants discussed whether the mandate should be reinstated amid a surge in delta variant cases, that was not the focus of the meeting, according to several members who attended.
“I got asked a question about mask mandates,” said Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department. “I said, ‘We can’t just mask our way out of this; we have to take that layered approach of vaccines, masking, distancing and hand washing.’
“And that was really my message.”
Dart said he is not opposed to mask mandates but has not recommended that the city impose one.
“Not right now,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I just don’t want the focus to get off vaccines.
"It seems like people are really focusing on masking, which is good, because I think you should mask, but we have got to get more people vaccinated. That should be our No. 1 strategy as we continue to mask. That is the bottom line.”
As of Tuesday, 52.4% of Tulsa County residents had received at least one shot of the vaccine and 44.4% were fully vaccinated, according to THD. The percentage jumps to 56.6% for individuals 18 years of age and older.
Mayor G.T. Bynum has said previously that local health care officials have not requested that the city reimpose a mask mandate. He has scheduled a press conference for noon Friday to provide an update.
Councilor Kara Joy McKee, a COVID working group member, said the group will continue to encourage people to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.
“But the bulk of our efforts and where we need the most help from the public is getting people vaccinated — not shaming people into getting vaccinated but finding the strategies that can encourage people in your life to get that jab,” she said.
That effort includes working with local businesses to make sure their employees know federal funding is available to cover time lost while getting a vaccination or recovering from any side effects it might induce, McKee said.
“We are working with the (Tulsa Regional) Chamber and with Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity to make sure businesses know that those funds are available, to ask us for help if they need help getting those funds,” she said.
Dart informed the working group that ICU beds at local hospitals are full, and he said afterward that it would make sense for Gov. Kevin Stitt to declare a public health emergency, something the governor has said he does not intend to do.
“I think the data is telling us that right now that would be an important thing to do so the hospitals can prepare for that possibility if the current trends continue,” Dart said.
Hospitals need the declaration to ramp up their capacity to deal with increasing case loads, he said.