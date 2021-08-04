Mayor's COVID working group discusses ways to increase vaccination rates

The mayor’s COVID-19 working group met Wednesday for the first time since the city’s mask mandate expired at the end of April.

And although participants discussed whether the mandate should be reinstated amid a surge in delta variant cases, that was not the focus of the meeting, according to several members who attended.

“I got asked a question about mask mandates,” said Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department. “I said, ‘We can’t just mask our way out of this; we have to take that layered approach of vaccines, masking, distancing and hand washing.’

“And that was really my message.”

Dart said he is not opposed to mask mandates but has not recommended that the city impose one.

“Not right now,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I just don’t want the focus to get off vaccines.

"It seems like people are really focusing on masking, which is good, because I think you should mask, but we have got to get more people vaccinated. That should be our No. 1 strategy as we continue to mask. That is the bottom line.”