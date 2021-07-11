Mayor to meet with city officials to discuss options for new public safety complex

“That is a much better cost savings rather than having to build something new from scratch,” Bynum said. “But, again, we haven’t found that building.”

The Tulsa World reported in April that the city planned to add a public safety complex to its Capital Improvement Plan. It would be home to separate Police and Fire department headquarters, Municipal Court, a 60-bed city jail and the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.

The Capital Improvement Plan lists the estimated cost of the project at well over $100 million, but city officials stressed at the time that the figure was just a placeholder.

Bynum last week — as he did in April — drove home the point that the city has no funding available for the project.

“Same as always — there is no identified funding for this,” he said. “We don’t even know how much it is going to cost. It is in the super early stages of discussion, and that is all this meeting was intended to be.”

Over the next two years, the city will receive $87.5 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city could conceivably use some of those funds for a public safety complex, but Bynum cautioned that there is a long list of programs and projects that could use the money.