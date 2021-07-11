Mayor to meet with city officials to discuss options for new public safety complex

Mayor G.T. Bynum has invited a group of city councilors, public safety officials and other city leaders to meet privately with him later this month to discuss where the city might establish a public safety complex.
But don’t expect a new facility to be up and running anytime soon.
“It is very rare, at least in my experience at the city, for a significant capital improvement to come together very quickly,” Bynum said.
He said there is general consensus among the people he’s spoken with that the Police Courts Building downtown is not a viable long-term option.
“The disagreement is on where we should go,” he said.
Two primary options have been floated so far — the former State Farm campus in east Tulsa and the Tulsa Promenade mall at 41st Street and Yale Avenue.
Bynum is a fan of neither. The 45-acre State Farm complex is too expensive and not close enough to other city services, he said, and the Promenade mall is not well suited for use as a public safety headquarters.
“And I am not necessarily supportive of taking one of our important (retail) corridors off the sales tax board,” Bynum said.
The ideal scenario would be to find a building that could be retrofitted, he said.
“That is a much better cost savings rather than having to build something new from scratch,” Bynum said. “But, again, we haven’t found that building.”
The Tulsa World reported in April that the city planned to add a public safety complex to its Capital Improvement Plan. It would be home to separate Police and Fire department headquarters, Municipal Court, a 60-bed city jail and the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.
The Capital Improvement Plan lists the estimated cost of the project at well over $100 million, but city officials stressed at the time that the figure was just a placeholder.
Bynum last week — as he did in April — drove home the point that the city has no funding available for the project.
“Same as always — there is no identified funding for this,” he said. “We don’t even know how much it is going to cost. It is in the super early stages of discussion, and that is all this meeting was intended to be.”
Over the next two years, the city will receive $87.5 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city could conceivably use some of those funds for a public safety complex, but Bynum cautioned that there is a long list of programs and projects that could use the money.
“It is really too early to say because the (American Rescue Plan Act) working group is still in the early stages of evaluating a whole bunch of different needs that are out there,” he said.
It’s possible more federal funds could become available if President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal is approved by Congress, but it’s not money the mayor is counting on. Nor does he expect the revenue raised through a public safety district — should it be approved by voters — to be used for such a large project as a public safety complex.
“Most likely that is going to be really intensive towards the operations side of things,” Bynum said.
A more likely scenario, perhaps, is that the public safety complex ends up in the city’s next capital improvements package, which is projected to go to voters in 2026.
“Right now what I think we’re doing is a lot of evaluation and discussion, and if there is some federal means of funding this, great,” Bynum said. “And if this just needs to be something we do the homework on so that the voters can consider it in five or six years, then we will do that, too.”
The problems at the Police Courts Building, between Fifth and Sixth streets and Elwood and Frisco avenues, are only getting worse, according to the mayor. Elevator breakdowns are common, and it’s not uncommon for brown water to come out of the taps.
City councilors and the mayor, meanwhile, are working on much-needed improvements to Municipal Court, which is housed in the Police Courts Building.
Add to the equation the fact that the city’s Arena District Master Plan calls for constructing a convention hotel on the Police Courts Building property, and it seems clear to Bynum that now is the right time to get everyone in the same room and start planning to find a new home for the city's public safety agencies.
“I don’t come to this with a solution. I have not found the right fit,” Bynum said. “But I want to get the parties who have indicated to me that they are interested in this issue and want to be involved and try to find the solution to all be at the same table, rather than me having one-off conversations with all of them.”