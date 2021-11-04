Mayor talks heroes, hardship and the 'outrage industrial complex' in State of the City address

“We are living through the greatest public health emergency in our city’s history, and these selfless heroes have guided our response every step of the way,” Bynum said. “All of this has come at a great personal toll for them that can never be properly compensated.”

The loudest applause of the day — a standing ovation, in fact — went to Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart, whom Bynum recognized for his leadership during the pandemic.

“Bruce Dart is the savior of an incalculable number of lives because of his tireless work, and I hope that one day our community can properly thank him,” Bynum said.

A few minutes of the mayor’s speech were dedicated to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, but Bynum made no direct mention of the city’s recent decision to file an amicus brief in support of the state’s effort to overturn or modify the decision.

Bynum has drawn heavy criticism from local tribal leaders for that action and for not consulting the tribes before doing so. He has maintained that it is the city’s obligation to ensure that the Supreme Court has all the information it needs to assess the impact the ruling has had on local law enforcement’s ability to do its job.