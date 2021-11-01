Mayor still mum on Indian Affairs Commission's request to pull city's brief supporting McGirt challenge

“It is not going to replace the Indian Affairs Commission,” McKee said. “We are hoping that we will be able to learn from the work of the Indian Affairs Commission what we as councilors can do to better those relationships” with the tribes.

McKee said honoring the McGirt ruling is the right thing for the state to do after spending more than 100 years acting like the Indian reservations were gone.

“Of course, living up to our promises after so much time ignoring them brings challenges, but I believe Tulsa and the tribal nations are up to the challenge,” McKee said. “I am disappointed that the city joined Gov. Stitt’s frivolous lawsuit, because it only delays us figuring out how to work together better with the tribal governments that share this land.”

Councilors Jeannie Cue, Jayme Fowler and Phil Lakin said they did not know enough about the city’s decision to file the amicus brief to comment on it. Councilor Connie Dodson also declined to comment, noting that councilors are typically advised by the City Attorney’s Office not to comment on ongoing litigation involving the city.

Councilor MyKey Arthrell said he wants to discuss the matter with Bynum before offering his thoughts on withdrawing the amicus brief. But he did not hold back from expressing his dismay and confusion over the action.