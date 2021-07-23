Mayor, sheriff support effort to establish Mexican Consulate in Tulsa

“So they have been really helpful in those ways,” he said. “And then on top of that, I think the accessibility to our ever-growing Hispanic population is certainly something to consider in bringing it to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to help with passport issues or ID issues or anything else that needs a consulate involved. ... Having it here would really help Tulsa.”

Ruiz is president and founder of the Council for Safe Neighborhoods as well as president of the Council of Hispanic Organizations. He said Thursday that the petition was sent to Mexico’s secretary of exterior relations in mid-April and that he received a response about three weeks ago.

“They are looking into it really closely, and everything looks positive up to this point,” Ruiz said. “Pretty soon they will make a decision.”

Tulsa is not the only Oklahoma city vying for the Mexican Consulate. Ruiz said a group of Hispanic leaders in Oklahoma City is working to get the consulate placed there.

Ruiz said he plans to meet with the group in early August to try to coordinate efforts.