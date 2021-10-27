Mayor outlines plan for spending more than half of city's American Rescue Plan Act funding

Mayor G.T. Bynum unveiled a proposal Wednesday to allocate $50.2 million of the city’s nearly $88 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The largest allocation, $17.1 million, would go for public safety, including nearly $9 million for a new fleet of Fire Department vehicles, and $3.6 million to replace old police body cameras.
The remaining funding would go for economic development and tourism ($11 million), public facilities and infrastructure ($8.1 million), justice reform ($7.6 million), and public health and human services ($6.5 million).
Major projects targeted for funding include $4 million in infrastructure for Oklahoma State University Medical Center’s mental health services; $3.1 million for the Turkey Mountain Master Plan and other River Parks Authority projects; $7 million for a new control tower at Tulsa International Airport; and $6.6 million for capital improvements, programming and technology to enhance Tulsans’ access to Municipal Court services.
Bynum’s presentation to the City Council was made on behalf of the working group that has been reviewing funding requests. The group includes the mayor, four city councilors and city staff.
The group has spent the last five months vetting “so many good projects, but really trying to find the highest and best and most pressing needs for these funds,” Bynum said.
The city has already allocated nearly $18 million in ARPA funds for such things as city employee retention bonuses, a city employee COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, and a nonprofit grant program.
City officials reiterated Wednesday that public meetings will be held to gather input on how the remaining ARPA funds should be spent.
ARPA funds must be obligated by December 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act includes $350 billion for states, counties, cities and tribal territories to respond to public health emergencies and to mitigate economic harm — including the loss of revenue — caused by the pandemic. Funds can also be used for investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The city is scheduled to hold a public hearing Nov. 3 on the spending plan outlined Wednesday. The City Council is scheduled to hold a second public hearing and to vote on a resolution detailing the proposed allocations on Nov. 17.
The city is receiving its ARPA funding in equal amounts over this year and next. It will be appropriated as needed through budget amendments.
Several proposed projects are contingent on the city’s identifying funding partners, and others are intended to be done in collaboration with Tulsa County.