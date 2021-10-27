Mayor outlines plan for spending more than half of city's American Rescue Plan Act funding

The city has already allocated nearly $18 million in ARPA funds for such things as city employee retention bonuses, a city employee COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, and a nonprofit grant program.

City officials reiterated Wednesday that public meetings will be held to gather input on how the remaining ARPA funds should be spent.

ARPA funds must be obligated by December 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act includes $350 billion for states, counties, cities and tribal territories to respond to public health emergencies and to mitigate economic harm — including the loss of revenue — caused by the pandemic. Funds can also be used for investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The city is scheduled to hold a public hearing Nov. 3 on the spending plan outlined Wednesday. The City Council is scheduled to hold a second public hearing and to vote on a resolution detailing the proposed allocations on Nov. 17.

The city is receiving its ARPA funding in equal amounts over this year and next. It will be appropriated as needed through budget amendments.