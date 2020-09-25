Mayor fires city's chief of community development and policy

Nick Doctor, the city’s chief of community development and policy, was let go Friday by Mayor G. T. Bynum.
Michelle Brooks, spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office, confirmed Friday afternoon that Doctor was no longer employed at the Mayor’s Office but provided no details.
“I can confirm he no longer works for the Mayor’s Office,” Brooks said. “This is a personnel matter, so I don’t have anything else to provide.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum did not respond to a request for comment from the Tulsa World.
Doctor confirmed late Friday afternoon that leaving the Mayor’s Office was not his decision but declined to comment further.
Doctor, 34, was one of the first hires Bynum made after he was elected in June 2016. He joined the mayor’s staff after six years at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, where his final position was senior vice president of government affairs.
Before starting at the chamber in 2011, Doctor worked as a Tulsa City Council aide and legislative liaison. He is a graduate of the University of Tulsa.
Doctor played a key role in advancing many of the mayor’s major initiatives over the last four years. He had been overseeing the implementation of the Vision Tulsa capital improvements package that includes construction of the USA BMX headquarters and track, overhaul of Zink Dam, and the redesign and building of a new Gilcrease Museum.
He led the city’s effort to establish the Arena District Master Plan, which calls for revitalizing the area near the BOK Center and linking it with other parts of town. He also was instrumental in pushing for the establishment of a Tourism Improvement District. That proposal remains tied up in litigation.
Doctor was the city’s representative on the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and the architect behind the move to create a separate Tulsa Planning Office outside of City Hall.
He’s also worked closely with the city’s education leaders to improve internet access for students.
Doctor’s work with the Internet Access Task Force led to the city’s allocation of $5.6 million in CARES Act funding to provide high-speed internet services to help low-income families bridge the digital divide.
Kevin Canfield
918-581-8313
Twitter: @aWorldofKC
