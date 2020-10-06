Mayor denies ignoring any request to retain Black Lives Matter street painting

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tuesday that neither he nor his office had been contacted by a Greenwood District arts organization about saving the Black Lives Matter street sign there.

C.J. Webber-Neal, president of the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society, told the Tulsa World on Monday that he spoke with two staff members from the Mayor’s Office last month to tell them the society would be willing to take over the street and maintain the sign but never heard back from anyone.

“We have no record of any email from him, no voice mail messages from him,” Bynum said. “No one in my office has any record from him.”

The nearly 275-foot-long yellow Black Lives Matter street painting was removed from the historic Greenwood District early Monday morning as part of a routine maintenance project on Greenwood Avenue.

Bynum said the street sign was scheduled to be removed in early August, just weeks after it was painted by activists without the city’s permission, but that he postponed the removal.

“I wanted to make sure that we had proper time for deliberation to look at all possible options, because this is important to Tulsa. The message is important. The location is important,” Bynum said.