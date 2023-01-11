Mayor-City Council retreat is brainstorming session for 2024 projects

One thing you can count on at the annual City Council/mayor retreat is that there will be more ideas to discuss than there is time to discuss them. Wednesday’s confab was no exception.

Mayor G.T. Bynum and the city’s nine councilors — joined by a large contingent of city staff — spent more than four hours talking about everything from strengthening the city’s housing inspections process to changing personnel policies related to medical marijuana to building an indoor arena.

No decisions were made — nor was that the intention. The retreat was the first step in a joint effort to set priorities for the upcoming year, with a particular focus on what programs and policies city leaders would like to see funded in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

Here are the highlights of that discussion:

Medical marijuana/city personnel: The city can test its employees for marijuana and can discipline an employee if it is detected. City Councilor Grant Miller suggested that the city take another look at the policy, arguing that it should consider treating medical marijuana as it would any other prescription medication. Medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma.

He said this is a particularly important issue because of the opioid crisis that has affected communities across the country, including Tulsa.

“We have got doctors handing out prescriptions to city staff and to firefighters for the very same thing we are allegedly trying to combat,” Miller said. “It’s a big problem.”

Bynum told councilors he is open to discussing the issue further, but he stressed after the meeting that he does not know the subject well enough to make an informed decision.

“The challenge for me is: If it is a drug that Oklahomans can lawfully utilize, but we screen it, there is a discrepancy there,” Bynum said. “The reason that it is provided for in state law that public safety personnel can’t utilize it, I think, is because of the challenge around testing for intoxication.

“And I don’t know how we can do that in a quick, easy way. We don’t want to have situations where we have people intoxicated operating public-safety machinery or responding to public-safety emergencies.”

Multi-family housing inspections: City Councilor Phil Lakin outlined a proposal intended to strengthen the city’s ability to enforce building code violations. Lakin is part of a City Council Habitability Working Group that was established when the city had to close Vista Shadow Mountain apartments after the complex was cited for numerous building code violations.

Lakin said the working group later this year will propose including approximately $770,000 in next year’s budget to hire three two-person teams to do proactive inspections of apartment complexes. The employees would work for the city’s Fire and Working in Neighborhoods departments.

“What we have done is we have taken time to go through our ordinances, update those ordinances with the help of professionals who go in and actually inspect these units, bring them to current standards,” Lakin said.

“By June 30th, we want to take action throughout this city as a whole, getting our judicial branch, our prosecutor’s office or legal office, WIN (Working in Neighborhoods) and Fire all on the same page.”

Lakin said the intent is to have a system in place that will allow the city to address problem properties with all means necessary, including legal action, when apartment complex owners who do not maintain their buildings.

Housing and homelessness: The mayor and City Council have stepped up over the last several months their efforts to address homelessness and the city’s shortage of housing — especially affordable housing.

A new wrinkle was introduced Wednesday when the mayor's chief of staff, Blake Ewing, suggested that the city work to identify viable options for development, especially when it comes to multi-family housing.

Ewing said he has met with developers who have spent a lot of money and a lot of time working to build multi-family housing projects that would be acceptable to the surrounding neighborhood, only to have them voted down by the City Council because of constituents’ concerns.

Ewing suggested a different approach: Have the City Council and the Mayor’s Office work with the Tulsa Planning Office to identify potential areas that would be best suited for multi-family developments and less likely to draw the ire of neighborhood residents.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright suggested that the city might take the same approach to identify hotels and other buildings that could be transformed into housing.

Public safety spending: Bynum said he would like to see the city continue offering $15,000 signing bonuses to new police officers while offering better pay to encourage long-time officers to stay on the force. A key third component, he said, is to look for ways to reduce officers’ workload through the use of technology and hirings in other departments.

He noted, for example, that if the city could add more workers at the Animal Welfare shelter, that could reduce the need for officers to respond to calls related to stray dogs and other animal welfare problems.

“How can we lessen the burden on the officers that we have right now?” Bynum asked. “Because we are on pretty much like a 30-, 40-year run of just continually adding things onto their plate for them to handle.”

Indoor arena: Councilor Jayme Fowler told his colleagues he believes an indoor arena would complement the BOK Center and other city venues and could potentially be a home for University of Tulsa events or the FC Tulsa soccer team.

Fowler indicated that the stadium would not stand alone but instead would be part of a larger development that could include retail, housing and restaurants. He said he is not proposing that the project be publicly funded, but he said he thinks the city could play a role in galvanizing interest in the project.

“What I propose is … have a City Council/mayoral task force to talk about the possibility, and from there, if there is a discussion around that, then maybe take a look at some of the possible sites we could look at,” Fowler said.

