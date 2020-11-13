Mayor Bynum to MSNBC on Tulsa's COVID-19 surge: 'We can't control the spread of this virus anymore'

Gov. Kevin Stitt said he supports local control over a statewide mask mandate to fight COVID-19

Appearing on MSNBC to discuss Tulsa’s hospital capacity situation on MTP Daily with Chuck Todd, Mayor G.T. Bynum reiterated that the majority of COVID-19 patients were from outside the city limits where no mask mandates are in place.

That reality, Bynum said, has placed a difficult strain on already-overworked and exhausted doctors and nurses despite assurance that care will be provided to all patients.

“Our hospitals have assured me that they will continue to provide care, but the way that they’re doing that is by being really restrictive, and you have to be basically in danger of respiratory failure before you’re going to get in a hospital with COVID,” said Bynum, who referenced that some hospitals are saving beds for only the sickest of patients.

“So that’s the way that rooms are being rationed right now is you have to be one of the worst possible cases before you get a hospital bed.”

Bynum, who instituted a city face-covering mandate in July, explained that he recently made overtures to Gov. Kevin Stitt to consider a statewide mask ordinance for Oklahoma to help slow the surging virus spread.