Mayor Bynum signs resolution creating community-led process to discuss possible Race Massacre redress

Mayor G.T. Bynum signed a nonbinding City Council resolution last week that establishes a framework for holding a community discussion on how the city can make amends for the harm caused by the 1921 Race Massacre.

What those “amends” might look like are bound to be central to those talks. Cash payments? Housing assistance? Scholarships?

And who will be at the table? Who would receive the redress?

It’s a wide-open topic the city government itself has never explicitly tackled before, and one that has already created some fissures among councilors regarding how the process should move forward.

So when the resolution landed on Bynum’s desk after councilors approved it in a 7-2 vote on March 23, he took the time he needed to give it “proper consideration.”

“I wanted to watch the hours of council discussion that went into it,” Bynum said. “And I wanted the opportunity to discuss it with people I respect.”

Bynum said he believes respectful community dialogue is the best way to find common ground.

“It is also something that differentiates local government from other levels of government,” he said. “We can convene our neighbors who may have diverse views, but through a respectful exchange of ideas we can identify ways to move forward together.

“Along these lines, I think the community dialogue proposed by this resolution is incredibly important.”

The proposed framework for the discussions, titled “Beyond Apology: A Collective Action Toward Repair for the Tulsa Race Massacre,” describes a nine- to 12-month process that would include a series of community meetings throughout the city.

The ultimate outcome, or goal, of the process is for a City Council working group to provide potential action items that have been endorsed by descendants of the massacre and affected community members.

The resolution establishing the community-led process does not obligate the city to anything, nor will the city be paying to administer it. Private donations were raised to cover the cost.

City councilors and the mayor had been on board with holding the discussions since last year, when they approved a separate resolution pledging to establish the community-led process to do just that. The issue became more complicated earlier this year after councilors were informed of who would be overseeing it.

The “Beyond Apology” framework was presented by Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and three of her colleagues and will be administered by Standpipe Hill Strategies and World Won Development Inc. The companies are providing community-engagement services for the city’s Evans-Fintube and Kirkpatrick Heights development projects.

Greg Robinson, a community organizer and candidate for mayor in 2020, is the founder of Standpipe Hill Strategies. He has been a strong advocate for reparations in some form.

Councilor Phil Lakin was one of the two councilors who voted against the resolution in part because he was concerned about whether Robinson and the others leading the process could ensure that it would include a wide variety of north Tulsa voices, not just those who share Robinson’s perspective.

“I have heard things that make me believe that you just have one intention or wish about what you want us to do,” Lakin told Robinson during a council discussion of the resolution.

Lakin explained his March 23 vote against the resolution on Friday, saying his intent has always been to ensure that the process is “fair, open and respectful so people can confidently share their ideas and perspectives.”

“Three other councilors and I asked for two more weeks to ensure that north Tulsa leaders, whom we had heard from or wanted to consult, were included in shaping the community-led process,” Lakin said. “Other councilors were not willing to extend the timeframe, which is unusual, so I only had one choice with my vote, given that I was unable to discuss with community leaders their impression of the process and the organizers’ abilities to include others’ perspectives and ideas.”

Bynum said he was disappointed in “the dismissive way in which that seemingly reasonable request was received” by some councilors.

Robinson’s role in the process was among the factors Bynum considered when determining whether to sign the resolution. Many of the people he spoke with, he said, raised the concern that Robinson has a great talent for organizing people he agrees with “but no real track record of bringing people of diverse views together to find common ground.”

“I think that is a fair concern, but it is not a reason to entirely oppose this important community conversation,” Bynum said.

Lakin said he is willing to participate in the community dialogue as long as it is a truly fair and open process “where individuals can confidently share their ideas and openly listen to others.”

Councilor Jayme Fowler, who cast the other “no” vote on the resolution, said he looks forward to participating in the public-engagement process and that his vote had nothing to do with Robinson.

“My disappointment was the process and that a number of people should have been vetted as far as (overseeing ) that community-engagement process, and then the top three brought … for us as a whole council to decide on,” Fowler said. “But we only got one choice.”

Robinson, for his part, said his commitment is simple and unwavering: to engage everyone in the community who has a stake in the issue and to do whatever he can to help move the conversation forward.

“As I have said previously, yes, I believe that the descendants of the Race Massacre and Black Tulsans deserve justice and repair for harms that have been caused by the city of Tulsa in the past,” he said.

“But before we get to what should be done, we have to have an open, frank conversation and allow for people to have voice. That is what the best practice is.”

Hall-Harper said she is 100% confident that Standpipe Hill Strategies and World Won Development will engage a wide range of people from across the city, as demonstrated in their work on the Evans-Fintube and Kirkpatrick Heights projects.

“There are those who have attended and participated in these meetings throughout the city,” she said. “And they are people from varying backgrounds and varying opinions.”

Hall-Harper said she believes there are people in leadership positions in the city who are intimidated by Robinson.

“And that is unfortunate,” she said. “But white power structures do not get to choose the leaders in the Black community.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.