Mayor Bynum: No lockdown is being considered, but mask order penalties and event size limits are possible next week

“The fact that the governor would take that kind of action after the last six months and do this — even more important than the specifics of what he did — it’s the fact that he’s acknowledging that we’re in a dire situation and that action is necessary.”

Bynum said Stitt’s order will help from a physical distancing standpoint but that it is less effective and more financially harmful to businesses than a statewide masking order would be.

Bynum delivered a call directly to Tulsans to help health care workers who are struggling to keep the community safe as the novel coronavirus spreads largely unchecked throughout Oklahoma.

“This is no great challenge that I’m asking of you: It’s just to take it easy for the next 10 days,” he said. “Let’s get through the month of November and minimize the number of people that we come in contact with.”

Dart said the safest way to spend Thanksgiving is to stay in with members of your household.

Any other activities put yourself and others at risk, Dart said. He recommended that if people do gather, they should keep it to 10 people or fewer and wear masks, social distance and wash hands. If possible, dining outside is less risky than inside.