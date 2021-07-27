Mayor Bynum announces COVID policy changes for city employees to increase vaccinations

Mayor G.T. Bynum gently nudged unvaccinated city employees this week to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine and announced changes in the city’s hazard leave policy that effectively incentivize being fully vaccinated.

“Starting two weeks from today — August 9 — only those who have had at least one immunization shot or have received an exemption from the City Physician will be eligible for hazard leave if they contract COVID,” Bynum wrote in an email to city employees Monday. “Starting September 1, only those who have been fully vaccinated or received an exemption from the City Physician will be eligible for hazard leave if they contract COVID.”

Bynum wrote that although he is fully vaccinated and enjoys the freedom “that comes with knowing I have increased immunity because of it,” he was not asking employees to take his word on the subject.

“Please visit with your doctor about it,” he wrote. “... If you have a doctor you trust with your health, who knows your health background, then there is nobody better positioned to advise you than them.”

Bynum said he was writing out of concern for employees and their ability to continue to serve the residents of Tulsa.