Mayor asks city's boards, authorities and commissions delay meeting in person
COVID Press Conf

Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart, THD Clinical Services Manager Ellen Niemitalo, Hillcrest HealthCare System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Guy Sneed, Hillcrest South ICU Medical Director Dr. Brian Worley, and Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith hold a virtual COVID news conference on Wednesday.

 Courtesy

Mayor G.T. Bynum has asked the city’s authorities, boards and commissions to hold off on having any more in-person meetings until at least early January as the state continues to deal with a record number of COVID-19 cases.

In a memo sent out Thursday, Bynum asks government bodies to delay their meetings “unless you believe it is legally and/or financially necessary to meet in the interim.”

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases continues to be about 3,000.

The memo also includes a request that all internal city executive branch groups, committees, and meetings be held virtually.

“Our ability to hold these meetings virtually has been on pause while we await a special session of the Oklahoma State Legislature to make such meetings lawful again,” Bynum wrote. “We are hopeful such a session could occur in the first week of January.”

Bynum said Friday that he had heard from members of several boards who said they did not know whether or not they should meet.

“I realized we had not established a uniform expectation,” Bynum said. “Given the hospitalization and case count levels we are seeing, I do not want citizen volunteers on our various boards and authorities to feel like they have to meet.”

A measure approved by the state Legislature in March granting government entities wider leeway in holding virtual meetings expired Nov. 15. The mayor, the City Council and other government leaders have urged Gov. Kevin Stitt to call legislators back into session to address the issue.

Stitt’s spokesman said last week that the governor and legislative leaders continue to discuss a possible special session to modify the state’s Open Meeting Act to again allow virtual meetings.

“The governor encourages public bodies to continue offering live streaming for virtual attendance as authorized under the existing Open Meeting Act and to take the same reasonable public health precautions that are in place across the country,” Charlie Hannema, the governor’s spokesman, said in an email.

The mayor’s request came a day after a second city councilor was forced to go into isolation because of COVID-19. City Council administrator Pat Boulden said the council will have its scheduled meetings Wednesday but has canceled its Jan. 6 meetings.

The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will also go ahead with this week’s meeting but has canceled its Jan. 6 meeting.

“We will hold our meeting Wednesday since the agenda is full and we have provided notice to the public,” said Susan Miller, director of the Tulsa Planning Office.

