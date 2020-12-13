Mayor asks city's boards, authorities and commissions delay meeting in person

Mayor G.T. Bynum has asked the city’s authorities, boards and commissions to hold off on having any more in-person meetings until at least early January as the state continues to deal with a record number of COVID-19 cases.

In a memo sent out Thursday, Bynum asks government bodies to delay their meetings “unless you believe it is legally and/or financially necessary to meet in the interim.”

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases continues to be about 3,000.

The memo also includes a request that all internal city executive branch groups, committees, and meetings be held virtually.

“Our ability to hold these meetings virtually has been on pause while we await a special session of the Oklahoma State Legislature to make such meetings lawful again,” Bynum wrote. “We are hopeful such a session could occur in the first week of January.”

Bynum said Friday that he had heard from members of several boards who said they did not know whether or not they should meet.