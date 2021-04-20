Mayor appoints commissioners to oversee City Council redistricting process

Four former city councilors and a prominent local businesswoman have been appointed by Mayor G.T. Bynum to oversee the redrawing of City Council election district boundaries.

Tulsa’s city charter stipulates that the Election District Commission must include two registered voters from the largest political party in the city, two registered voters from the second-largest political party and one registered independent.

Bynum’s appointees are Republican former Councilors Rick Westcott and John Eagleton; former Councilor Joe Williams and businesswoman Sharon King Davis, both Democrats; and former Councilor Susan Neal, an independent.

Local, state and federal election boundaries are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. Census Bureau conducts its constitutionally mandated population count. The decennial census is also used to determine federal funding allocations.

As of July 2019, the city's estimated population was 401,190, according to U.S. the U.S. Census Bureau.

Election District commissioners must be residents of the city of Tulsa, and no two commissioners can be from the same City Council district at the time of their appointments.

The appointees are subject to confirmation by the City Council.