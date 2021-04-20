Mayor appoints commissioners to oversee City Council redistricting process

Four former city councilors and a prominent local businesswoman have been appointed by Mayor G.T. Bynum to oversee the redrawing of City Council election district boundaries.
Tulsa’s city charter stipulates that the Election District Commission must include two registered voters from the largest political party in the city, two registered voters from the second-largest political party and one registered independent.
Bynum’s appointees are Republican former Councilors Rick Westcott and John Eagleton; former Councilor Joe Williams and businesswoman Sharon King Davis, both Democrats; and former Councilor Susan Neal, an independent.
Local, state and federal election boundaries are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. Census Bureau conducts its constitutionally mandated population count. The decennial census is also used to determine federal funding allocations.
As of July 2019, the city's estimated population was 401,190, according to U.S. the U.S. Census Bureau.
Election District commissioners must be residents of the city of Tulsa, and no two commissioners can be from the same City Council district at the time of their appointments.
The appointees are subject to confirmation by the City Council.
The Election Commission is responsible for ensuring that each of the city’s nine Council districts be a “consistent, compact” area. The districts also must be as equal in population as possible, according to the city charter.
The election district boundaries established by the Election District Commission are required to conform with precinct boundaries.
The Census Bureau has informed states that delivery of the final redistricting data may not happen until September because of delays caused by COVID-19 and other factors. The Election District Commission has until the end of the year to finish its work.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said school board elections in February 2021 will be the first races to be held under the new election boundaries.
Nearly every registered voter in Tulsa County can expect to receive some kind of notice from the Election Board in December with information on redrawn election boundaries and changes to precinct locations, Freeman said.
The Election Board plans to renumber the county's 262 precincts to help make the numbering system easier for the public to understand, a change that would also require election officials to notify affected registered voters.
Given that the Census Bureau's final redistricting numbers aren’t expected to arrive until late summer or early fall, the Election District Commission and the Election Board will be on a tight timeline.
“Unfortunately, this time it is coming down to the wire,” Freeman said.