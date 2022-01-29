Masks, social distancing won't be required at the Feb. 7 State of the State event

“Having in-person or online options for Capitol activities is the new normal entering year three of COVID.”

Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, has been vaccinated and has had COVID.

“I feel like I have good protection from the virus,” he said.

Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, also recently recovered from COVID despite having been vaccinated. He plans to attend and does not plan to wear a mask.

Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said he has no problem attending without any COVID-19 restrictions.

He said he has not been vaccinated but that people who want to wear a mask and get vaccinated have that option.

“I am quite comfortable going to the State of the State,” said Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, who has been vaccinated. “I have determined that I can get COVID at any time.”

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, has been vaccinated and has had COVID-19. He plans to attend in person.

He jokingly said lawmakers believe they have legislated the existence of COVID out of the Capitol.