Masks, social distancing won't be required at the Feb. 7 State of the State event

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some lawmakers do not plan to attend the State of the State address because there will be no restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID.
House staff said there will be no requirements for masks or social distancing at the Feb. 7 event in the House chamber. The event will be livestreamed on OETA.
Gov. Kevin Stitt will give his fourth State of the State address outlining his goals for the upcoming session.
Normally, most of the 101 House members and 48 Senate members, along with state Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals judges, Cabinet secretaries, statewide elected officials and other officials attend the event.
The gallery in the chamber is normally full.
“It is disappointing,” said House Minority Floor Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “I think above all else, it sends a very bad message to the public.
“We are essentially acting like everything is OK, when we know hospitals are overrun and hospital professionals are at wit’s end.”
She said Republicans at the Capitol have refused to take simple precautions, and she said members of her caucus may just watch Stitt’s speech from their offices.
“You are crowded there sitting three to four at a two-desk set up,” said Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City. “Heck, no, I am not going to the State of the State.”
Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. Mary Clarke encouraged lawmakers to wear masks at the event.
“Over the past month, Oklahoma has experienced the highest COVID-related infection, hospitalization and death numbers — and we’re not through yet,” she said.
“In a press conference two weeks ago, physicians at four of our state’s largest hospitals implored our state’s leadership to help reinforce messaging about the need for common-sense safety measures, such as masking and social distancing.
“Unfortunately, not only are these messages not reflected at the Capitol, they are preparing for a crowded, unmasked State of the State address.”
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said Capitol operations for some time have returned to normal without complications or mandates.
“After living with COVID for so long, everyone knows the right precautions to take for themselves and others,” McCall said. “You can be here or watch online, depending on your situation. It’s the same speech both places.
“Having in-person or online options for Capitol activities is the new normal entering year three of COVID.”
Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, has been vaccinated and has had COVID.
“I feel like I have good protection from the virus,” he said.
Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, also recently recovered from COVID despite having been vaccinated. He plans to attend and does not plan to wear a mask.
Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said he has no problem attending without any COVID-19 restrictions.
He said he has not been vaccinated but that people who want to wear a mask and get vaccinated have that option.
“I am quite comfortable going to the State of the State,” said Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, who has been vaccinated. “I have determined that I can get COVID at any time.”
Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, has been vaccinated and has had COVID-19. He plans to attend in person.
He jokingly said lawmakers believe they have legislated the existence of COVID out of the Capitol.
He said it is irresponsible to let the freedom of the few determine what happens to the rest.
Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, has a young child at home who is not eligible for the vaccine. She plans to watch the speech from her office.
“It is our responsibility to mitigate that transmission,” she said. “We will be doing everything we can to stay masked and distance to bring the number of omicron down.”
