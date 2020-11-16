Mask up, Sapulpa! City Council makes it a mandate

The Sapulpa City Council approved a mask mandate by a 6-4 vote Monday evening.

Sapulpa, a suburb of about 21,000 residents, becomes the third city in Tulsa County to implement a mask mandate, joining Tulsa and Jenks.

The ordinance takes effect at midnight Wednesday night and will apply to anyone 10 years of age or older.

Monday’s vote came nearly four months after Sapulpa city councilors voted 7-3 to reject a mask mandate, but the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten worse since then.

Mayor Craig Henderson placed the proposed ordinance on Monday’s agenda.

“Personally, I just felt like it was time for us as a city to step up and make a statement again, even if it doesn’t pass,” Henderson said before the meeting. “I felt it was important as a city to speak again to the citizens who feel we need to do it.”

Henderson said individuals who refuse to abide by the ordinance could be cited for trespassing if a business owner asks the Police Department to respond.

“I didn’t know how it was going to go,” he said after Monday’s vote. “But I felt like enough citizens of Sapulpa spoke out and spoke to me that I feel that our city is safer tonight.”