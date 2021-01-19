Mask ordinance proposal dies at Broken Arrow City Council meeting

The council ultimately opted not to make a motion at all regarding the ordinance, with one councilor announcing, "I'm not making a motion for it," before moving on to discussions about the resolution.

Councilor Johnnie Parks and Vice Mayor Scott Eudey voted in favor of the resolution late Tuesday, while Mayor Craig Thurmond and Councilor Debra Wimpee voted against it.

Councilor Christi Gillespie wrote a social media post ahead of Tuesday's meeting indicating that she couldn't participate "due to COVID exposure and the fact I am symptomatic" and awaiting a test result.

Parks voiced support for the idea of an ordinance but said he believed it should have been put into place "six or eight months ago" in order to have made a meaningful difference in the area.

News of the possible mandate in Broken Arrow, where councilors rejected a resolution in November that would have "strongly encouraged" the wearing of masks, angered residents, many of whom signed up to speak at the conference center for up to three minutes each.

Their complaints ranged from claims that a mandate is in violation of the U.S. Constitution — despite Oklahoma law to the contrary — to allegations that mask wearing negatively affects a person's health.