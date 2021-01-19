Mask ordinance considered at Broken Arrow City Council meeting

But news of the possible mandate in Broken Arrow, where councilors in November rejected a resolution that would have "strongly encouraged" wearing masks, angered many of the citizens who signed up to speak at the conference center for up to three minutes each.

Their complaints ranged from claims that a mandate is in violation of the U.S. Constitution, despite Oklahoma law to the contrary, to allegations that mask wearing negatively affects a person's health.

But a local health care worker, in calling for the city to enact a mask requirement, told councilors it would have been "unthinkable" a year ago to imagine that her hospital would have five wings specifically for COVID-19 patients.

A Tulsa Health Department liaison notified the council that the city of Broken Arrow continues to have a higher rate of new infections than Tulsa, a city that enacted a mask ordinance during the summer. A line graph shown during the meeting indicated that Tulsa reported 509.69 new infections per 100,000 people, while Broken Arrow reported 728.28 new infections per 100,000 people as of this week.

Broken Arrow has had 104 residents die after contracting COVID-19 — a rate of 94.44 per 100,000 — exceeding Tulsa's rate of 81.27 deaths per 100,000, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.