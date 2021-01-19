Mask ordinance considered at Broken Arrow City Council meeting

Broken Arrow city councilors considered a proposal for a COVID-19-related mask ordinance for the first time on Tuesday, prompting residents to deluge officials with at least three hours of public comments — mostly negative — on the topic.
Broken Arrow City Attorney Trevor Dennis said the proposed ordinance, which appeared on the meeting agenda alongside a draft of a mask resolution, is "largely similar" to existing mask mandates in effect in the cities of Jenks and Tulsa.
Ordinance 3672, if approved, would expire by April 30 or by a repeal from the City Council, whichever is earlier.
Resolution 1372, if approved instead, would not be legally enforceable but would instead "pledge support to those property owners and businesses who require the use of masks" in the city.
"Over 20 states have similar types of face-covering ordinances," Dennis said during the special meeting, held at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center. Dennis pointed out that Oklahoma state law grants municipalities such as Broken Arrow the power to enact regulations "as it deems necessary for the protection of public health."
Violations of the ordinance could be punishable by a fine between $75 and $750, and there is a provision allowing for criminal complaints related to noncompliance on grounds of trespassing, disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct.
But news of the possible mandate in Broken Arrow, where councilors in November rejected a resolution that would have "strongly encouraged" wearing masks, angered many of the citizens who signed up to speak at the conference center for up to three minutes each.
Their complaints ranged from claims that a mandate is in violation of the U.S. Constitution, despite Oklahoma law to the contrary, to allegations that mask wearing negatively affects a person's health.
But a local health care worker, in calling for the city to enact a mask requirement, told councilors it would have been "unthinkable" a year ago to imagine that her hospital would have five wings specifically for COVID-19 patients.
A Tulsa Health Department liaison notified the council that the city of Broken Arrow continues to have a higher rate of new infections than Tulsa, a city that enacted a mask ordinance during the summer. A line graph shown during the meeting indicated that Tulsa reported 509.69 new infections per 100,000 people, while Broken Arrow reported 728.28 new infections per 100,000 people as of this week.
Broken Arrow has had 104 residents die after contracting COVID-19 — a rate of 94.44 per 100,000 — exceeding Tulsa's rate of 81.27 deaths per 100,000, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
"And our numbers are not going away. They are steadily increasing. As of today there are 400,000 deaths in the U.S. — COVID deaths," the health care worker said, speaking from the Broken Arrow City Council chambers, set up as a remote videoconference location where mask-wearing was required.
Councilor Christi Gillespie wrote a social media post ahead of Tuesday's meeting indicating that she couldn't participate in person "due to COVID exposure and the fact I am symptomatic" and awaiting a test result.
Gillespie's absence prompted Tulsa 9.12 project leader Ronda Vuillemont-Smith, who lives in Gillespie's district and spoke publicly against the mask resolution in November, to ask the council to table the issue until Gillespie can appear for a meeting in person.
Vuillemont-Smith renewed her objection to the proposal on Tuesday, while resident J.W. Berry said he refused to be part of what he called the "faceless herd that's scared of everything around me" by being required to wear a mask.
"It's just crazy that you're talking about putting a mask mandate on the good people of Broken Arrow," Berry said.
The meeting was still in progress, with the mask issue unresolved, at press time.
