Marijuana decriminalization: How did did Oklahoma House members vote?

The U.S. House passed a bill on Friday that would decriminalize marijuana in federal law, a historic step that the Senate is expected to ignore.
The bill, which would remove marijuana from the schedule of dangerous drugs, was approved 228-164, with only five Republicans voting for it. Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Oklahoma City, was the only member from Oklahoma voting for the bill. Reps. Tom Cole, R-Moore; Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa; and Frank Lucas, R-Cheyenne, voted against. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Westville, was absent.
Horn said the bill was "good for local businesses, it’s good for public safety, and it takes important steps forward on criminal justice reform. Just two years ago, Oklahoma voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question legalizing medical marijuana in our state. To empower local businesses in this industry to succeed, we need to eliminate outdated federal regulations and allow Oklahoma to decide its own marijuana policy. By descheduling marijuana, this bill gives our state the opportunity to chart its own path forward. The MORE Act (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act) also corrects for decades of harm caused by misguided federal policies that have had a disproportionate impact on people of color.”
Video: 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where recreational marijuana is legal
Gallery: 10 things that are still illegal under Oklahoma's medical marijuana laws
Can’t get a prescription for marijuana
Can’t use marijuana in the workplace or be impaired on the job
Can’t transport marijuana across state lines
Can't get a doctor's recommendation inside a dispensary
Can't try the product while shopping
Can’t smoke marijuana where tobacco also prohibited
Can't give marijuana away
Can’t drive while impaired on marijuana
Can’t possess an excessive amount of marijuana
Can't smoke where you're told not to
