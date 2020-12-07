Marijuana decriminalization: How did did Oklahoma House members vote?

The bill, which would remove marijuana from the schedule of dangerous drugs, was approved 228-164, with only five Republicans voting for it. Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Oklahoma City, was the only member from Oklahoma voting for the bill. Reps. Tom Cole, R-Moore; Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa; and Frank Lucas, R-Cheyenne, voted against. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Westville, was absent.

Horn said the bill was "good for local businesses, it’s good for public safety, and it takes important steps forward on criminal justice reform. Just two years ago, Oklahoma voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question legalizing medical marijuana in our state. To empower local businesses in this industry to succeed, we need to eliminate outdated federal regulations and allow Oklahoma to decide its own marijuana policy. By descheduling marijuana, this bill gives our state the opportunity to chart its own path forward. The MORE Act (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act) also corrects for decades of harm caused by misguided federal policies that have had a disproportionate impact on people of color.”