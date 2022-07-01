Man fatally shot in north Tulsa

A fatal shooting occurred Friday evening in the 2700 block of North Norwood Avenue.
The shooting of a man was reported in the area around Apache Street and Sheridan Road about 7:45.
Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said police are investigating the death as a homicide.
A Tulsa Police Department Facebook post says that “multiple officers converged on the location and quickly apprehended a suspect.”
This story is developing. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
