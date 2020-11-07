Lucas, Cole urged faith in elections, while Lankford and Mullin raise partisan concerns

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, the senior member of Oklahoma’s delegation in the House, said Friday that Americans “must respect the outcome of our elections,” while Rep. Markwayne Mullin and Sen. James Lankford raised partisan concerns about ballot counting as the outcome in the presidential election remained undetermined.

Lucas, R-Cheyenne, weighed in on the situation on social media, saying, “As America awaits the certification of election results, we must have faith in our voting process. All legal ballots cast will be counted under authority of state laws, and if irregularities are alleged, they will be resolved in the courts — as is legally appropriate.

“At the end of the day, we all must respect the outcome of our elections. The American people must have confidence in our government and trust the American electoral system.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, who has worked on elections for more than 40 years at the state and national levels, said, “Our system is a lot stronger than people think it is, and it’s set up to withstand the pushes and pulls of partisans on both sides.”