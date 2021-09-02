Longtime Tulsa lawmaker Charles Ford dead at age 90

Longtime Tulsa lawmaker Charles R. Ford, who served in the Oklahoma House and Senate a total of 38 years, has died.

He was 90.

“Sen. Ford was respected on both sides of the aisle and brokered many a deal between the two parties in the Oklahoma Legislature," said 4th District Congressman Tom Cole, who served with Ford in the state Senate, as did Cole's mother, Helen.

"Everyone who served with him respected his wisdom and wit," Cole said. "Charlie made his points with a home-spun humor that made legislators laugh and pushed them toward making the deals necessary to move the state forward."

A Republican, Ford spent his entire career in the minority but managed to have a strong influence, particularly as it concerned Tulsa. He had a hand in the creation of the University Center at Tulsa and its successor, Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, and supported a scholarship program at the school.

Like his late brother, the collector Beryl Ford, Charles Ford took a deep interest in history. He founded the Oklahoma Senate Historical Fund and was largely responsible for much of the artwork in the Capitol not original to the building.