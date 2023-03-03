Tulsa can meet the demand for nearly 13,000 new housing units over the next decade, two leading industry officials said Friday.

It won’t necessarily be easy, though.

“For the most part, our members are going to be able to help with what I would call the moderate and high-income (housing), which you are looking at about half of that housing,” said Jeff Smith, executive vice president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa.

The Tulsa Citywide Housing Assessment, released Friday, states that the city needs to create 12,900 new housing units over the next decade, at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion, if it hopes to keep up with demand.

According to the report, Tulsa will need 6,650 moderate and high-income housing units in that time. A moderate income is described as 80% to 120% of the area median income, or $54,000 to $81,000, while high-income earners make 120% or more of the area median income, or more than $81,000.

Smith estimated that about 500 new single-family houses were built in the city last year.

“With the builder members of the Home Builders Association to try and build 6,000 houses over a 10-year time frame, that is doable — that is not a problem at all, as long as that need is still there.” Smith said. “And we believe even when you deal with higher interest rates, even when you deal with rising costs or less availability of labor, they are still going to be building those houses to meet that need.”

One factor that will play a role in future construction, Smith said, is the availability of land that is ready to be developed.

“Where can they find land within the city of Tulsa that has sewer available, that has water capacity available, that is not so expensive to either buy or build on that affordability or attainability is completely thrown out the window?” he asked.

The story is not quite so simple when it comes to affordable housing units. The report states that there will be a demand for 6,250 such units in the next decade.

Jeff Hall, vice president of development for the Tulsa Housing Authority, said he thinks THA's efforts “get probably about half of that, so you need somebody else to pick up the other half.”

“To date, that hasn’t happened. But could it? Yes, absolutely.”

Hall said THA is currently preserving or creating 200 to 400 affordable housing units a year, primarily at River West and Comanche Village, but that the federal dollars helping fund that work won’t last forever.

“Take away that federal pie, (and) there is nothing to backstop locally or on the state level,” he said.

Yet he remains hopeful.

“Are there enough incentives to make that happen that quickly? Probably not, either. That doesn’t mean it still couldn’t happen,” Hall said. “I think there is a lot of momentum both locally and on the state level to put a bigger push on housing, and I think once that happens — whether that is through the next Improve Our Tulsa (capital improvement package) or the state Legislature, or whatever — could it encourage more people to get into the affordable space? Sure.”

But time, he added, is of the essence.

“Tulsa, and really Oklahoma, is ahead of this (housing shortage) cliff. So if we don’t start down this path of getting towards these numbers soon, you are going to get too far gone, which is like the Austins and Nashvilles of the world that are never going to have enough money in the world to avoid the cliff that they face.”